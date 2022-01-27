COPA wraps investigation into fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez; report to be published following superintendent’s review

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has concluded its investigation of a Chicago police officer who shot and killed Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase last Spring in Portage Park.

A summary of the investigation will be made public after it has been reviewed by Police Supt. David Brown.

Officer Evan Solano shot 22-year-old Alvarez several times from behind, during a foot pursuit the morning of March 31, 2021, in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street.

In footage captured by Solano’s body camera, a gun can be seen in Alvarez’s right hand but the video never shows Alvarez pointing the weapon toward officers. The shooting occurred just two days after a police officer fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo during a foot chase in Little Village.

In April 2021, COPA recommended Solano be relieved of police powers during the investigation — a rare move that would mean the officer would be placed on paid desk duty after a standard 30-day leave.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly pushed back against the proposal, calling it a “big deal” to strip an officer of powers and challenging COPA’s justification. But months later, Brown acted on the recommendation, relieving Solano of his police duties.

Solano was also the subject of an internal police probe after a viral video recorded in May 2021 showed him exiting a red Ford Mustang and confronting a man with his gun in Logan Square.

Solano began working as a probationary police officer with the department in 2015, and since his start has had nearly a dozen investigations launched into his actions from CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs and COPA, according to his personnel records obtained by the Sun-Times.

These investigations include civil rights violations in relation to improper stops and searches, neglect of duty and other violations of departmental procedures.