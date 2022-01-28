 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bradley-Bourbonnais beats Andrew in triple-overtime classic: ‘How did we win? How did we win?’

The Boilermakers’ 81-80 triple-overtime win Friday in Tinley Park was full of too many twists and turns and too much drama to boil down to one simple statistic. 

By Michael O'Brien
Bradley-Bourbonnais players celebrate their triple-overtime win over Andrew.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Bradley-Bourbonnais players ran through the halls of Andrew, leaping into one another’s arms and screaming with joy. One yelled a question to himself: “How did we win? How did we win?”

Andrew’s turnovers are probably the answer. But the Boilermakers’ 81-80 triple-overtime win Friday in Tinley Park was full of too many twists and turns and too much drama to boil down to one simple statistic.

Bradley-Bourbonnais is a young team. Coach Joe Lightfoot starts a freshman, two sophomores, and two juniors. They are talented and confident. Owen Freeman, a 6-10 junior, has committed to Iowa.

But it was Mark Robinson, a senior off the bench, that stepped up and won the game for the Boilermakers. He scored nine points in the three overtimes and finished with 22. His bucket in the post with two seconds to play was the game-winner.

“It was like I had tunnel vision when I got the ball,” Robinson said. “I couldn’t hear anything around me. Those are hard to make but I’m really glad it went in. Anthony [Kemp] drove the baseline and gave me a perfect pass. Anyone can hit shots and score points on our team. It was just our night tonight.”

Andrew (16-4, 3-1 Southwest Suburban Red) led by six points after Austin Kulig’s dunk with 30 seconds left in the third overtime. Robinson countered with a three-pointer to cut the lead to three. Then Freeman scored in the post and was fouled. He missed the free throw that could have tied the game and hope seemed lost for the Boilermakers (17-7, 4-0). Andrew had the ball and a one-point lead.

But a turnover led to Robinson’s final heroics. Andrew had 23 turnovers in the game.

“The feeling in the locker room is just amazing,” Robinson said. “That’s one of the best games I’ve ever played in my career. Props to Andrew, they played a great game. I never lost hope. In triple-overtime, anything can happen.”

Kemp, a sophomore, sent the game to overtime with a four-point play after being fouled on a three with 21 seconds left. A three at the second overtime buzzer from Andrew’s Michael Morawski sent the game to the third overtime.

There were terrific clutch plays made by every player on the floor for both teams. It was a fantastic game, and the Boilermakers were very complimentary of their rivals.

“Andrew is a great team,” Freeman said. “All props to them, they fought their butt off. For us to work this hard and get this win means so much.”

Freeman finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds and Kemp added 15 points and nine rebounds. Junior Isaiah Davis had 14 points for Bradley-Bourbonnais and sophomore Ethan Kohl had 10.

“The guys never gave up and battled possession after possession no matter how grim things looked,” Lightfoot. “We put them through the wringer over the summer and through the season and now all that hard work is paying off.”

Austin Kulig led Andrew with 21 points and Michael Morawski scored 20. Senior Zain Jubeh added 13 for the Thunderbolts and 6-5 senior Arnas Sakenis had 10 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.

“I don’t want this to derail our season,” Andrew coach Dave Wilson said. “But our weakness all year has been turnovers. We were in the position to win at every phase of the game and our weakness cost us.”

Watch the final two overtimes of Bradley-Bourbonnais at Andrew:

