Thursday, April 25, 2024
J.J. McCarthy, former Nazareth QB, selected by Vikings in 1st round of 2024 NFL Draft

McCarthy, who went to Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park before starring at Michigan, will now play for the Bears’ rivals in Minnesota.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Mock Draft Football

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/AP Photos

J.J. McCarthy grew up in Bears country.

Now he’ll face them twice a year.

The Vikings traded up with the Jets to draft the Nazareth Academy alum with the 10th pick in Thursday night’s draft. McCarthy fills one of the most obvious needs in the NFL — the Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Falcons in free agency this offseason.

McCarthy went to Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, leading the team to the 7A state title as a sophomore and runner-up as a junior. He went to IMG Academy for his senior year because of uncertainty about the Illinois high school season because of the coronavirus.

He led Michigan an undefeated national championship season last year before deciding to enter the draft early.

He’ll have a chance to start; veteran Sam Darnold is in Minnesota on a one-year deal.

The Jets got a fourth-rounder and fifth-rounder to move back one spot.
McCarthy was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were drafted with the first three picks, while the Falcons shocked the league when they took Washington’s Michael Penix at No. 8.

