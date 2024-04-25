The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Northwestern students set up Palestine protest camp on campus; clashes with police reported

A news release from NU Educators for Justice in Palestine, Student Liberation Union and Jewish Voice for Peace said the camp is meant to be “a safe space for those who want to show their support of the Palestinian people.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Northwestern students set up a protest camp on Deering Meadow on Thursday morning.

Sun-Times file

Dozens of Northwestern University students set up an encampment on Deering Meadow on the university’s campus in Evanston on Thursday morning.

“The ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide of the people of Gaza has made Palestinians victims of what is one of the most brutal war crimes in modern history. Because of this, Northwestern students, faculty, and staff are putting their bodies, education, and jobs on the line to stand with the Palestinian people.”

Tweets from the Daily Northwestern, the university student newspaper, said over 100 students remained on the meadow with their arms locked around 9 a.m. as police clashed with students and faculty.

More Israel-Hamas War coverage
Israel-Hamas War
Hamas releases video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — hostage with Chicago roots
The video is the first proof of life of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was captured Oct. 7 in southern Israel. His parents have Chicago ties. Last week, his mother was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people of 2024.
By Associated Press
 
Crime
Vandals smash Palestine flag window display at Women & Children First bookstore
A window of the Andersonville feminist bookstore displaying a Palestine flag and a sign calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war was shattered early Wednesday. Police are investigating.
By Kade Heather
 
Nation/World
Biden signs a $95 billion war aid measure that forces TikTok to be sold or banned in the U.S.
The Democratic president Wednesday reached the end of a long, painful battle with Republicans to secure urgently needed replenishment of aid for Ukraine.
By Aamer Madhani | AP and Seung Min Kim | AP
 
Columnists
An empty chair at Passover Seder, affixed with a picture of a hostage
The continuing bloody war in Gaza — the 33,000 Palestinians killed and the unknown fate of Israeli hostages — casts a pall over Passover celebrations.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Columnists
Congress backs billions in aid for Ukraine, Israel. How did Illinois members vote?
Chicago Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Jonathan Jackson, all Democrats and the most pro-Palestinian members of the Illinois delegation, voted no on aid to Israel. GOP Rep. Darin LaHood split from his party to support aid to Ukraine.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Israel-Hamas War
Chicagoans with ties to Middle East brace for consequences after Iran's missile strike on Israel
“There’s all kinds of dangers that can happen,” said Itai Segre, a teacher who lives in Roscoe Village with family in Jerusalem.
By Mary Norkol
 
Nation/World
Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
The strike came just days after Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel.
By Associated Press
 
2024 Democratic National Convention
No cracks in Blue Wall? Top Democrats vow Chicago is ready for convention, despite party divisions
Democrats are deeply focused on Wisconsin and Michigan to help bolster President Joe Biden’s re-election chances — and officials, in town for meetings hosted by the Democratic National Convention Committee, say they plan on showing voters a deep party contrast.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
News
Mother of Hamas hostage with Chicago roots named one of Time's 100 most influential people for 2024
Rachel Goldberg was named for her extensive campaign calling for the release of her son and the other hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7. She grew up in Streeterville.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago
New leader of Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition steps down after less than 3 months on the job
The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, took over as president and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in February and had planned to run the organization from Texas.
By Associated Press
 
Religion
Antisemitic acts in Illinois and nation at worst levels ever, Anti-Defamation League says
“In the 45 years since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979, it has never been this bad,” said ADL Midwest regional director David Goldenberg. According to a new report, Illinois saw a 74% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023.
By David Struett
 
Chicago
Mayor hosts forum to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate, but some invitees skip meeting
About 20 elected officials and community organizers discussed ways the city can combat antisemitism, though attendees said it was just the start of the conversation. Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the gesture was ‘hollow.’
By Violet Miller
 
Transportation
40 pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested in protest blocking expressway to O'Hare
The demonstration was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to organizers. Protesters also took to the streets in the San Francisco Bay Area, on the Brooklyn Bridge and Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon.
By Mary Norkol and Cindy Hernandez
 
Israel-Hamas War
Chicago health workers protest American Medical Association's differing response to Gaza and Ukraine
Speakers at a River North protest say the AMA exhibits a ‘double standard’ in calling for a cease-fire in Ukraine but not for one in Gaza. They also question $100,000 in aid sent to Ukraine.
By Violet Miller
 
Nation/World
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
In Washington, President Joe Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down “nearly all” the drones and missiles and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.
By Associated Press
 
City Hall
Three Jewish lawmakers reject Mayor Johnson’s invite to discuss antisemitism
Chicago Ald. Deborah Silverstein, state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, and state Rep. Bob Morgan said Brandon Johnson’s support of a cease-fire resolution showed “disrespect” for the Jewish community.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
City Hall
Johnson renews call for Gaza cease-fire at Eid celebration
Thousands gathered Wednesday morning for prayers at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, where Mayor Brandon Johnson briefly gave a renewed call for peace in Gaza.
By David Struett
 
Israel-Hamas War
Local aid workers say Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen workers caused 'chilling effect' on aid efforts
The seven World Central Kitchen workers killed April 1 are among the more than 220 humanitarian workers who have been killed in the conflict, according to the U.N.
By Violet Miller
 
Israel-Hamas War
Six months after Hamas attack, hundreds gather in Highland Park call for hostages' release, support Israel
Protesters pushed for the release of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants. ‘We are not OK until they are all home,’ one speaker said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Israel-Hamas War
Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting
Chicago-area doctor Thaer Ahmad, who has treated patients in Gaza, walked out of a meeting of Muslim leaders Tuesday in protest of the administration’s continued support of Israel.
By Associated Press
 
Israel-Hamas War
Oak Lawn doctor, Muslim leaders angry over Gaza reject chance to break Ramadan fast with Biden
A year ago, President Joe Biden marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan by holding a celebration at the White House. This year, Muslim invitees including the Palestinian American doctor, who treated wounded in Gaza, declined to join an iftar dinner.
By Associated Press and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
City Hall
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez survives Housing Committee ouster attempt after flag-burning controversy
The leadership coup failed by a 29-16 vote, after the City Council member reported he met on Easter with Ald. Chris Taliaferro, a military veteran who led the call for his resignation as committee chair.
By Fran Spielman
 
City Hall
Mayor Johnson backs Ald. Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
The mayor made it clear he would not remove the City Council member for appearing at a rally where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.
By Fran Spielman
 
City Hall
Pro-Palestinian protest disrupts City Hall news conference called to condemn flag-burning
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) repeated Monday that he has no plans to apologize for attending a rally outside City Hall on Friday night after a U.S. flag was burned — and, he added, the veteran responsible for the protest has apologized for making Sigcho-Lopez a political target.
By Fran Spielman
 
Elections
Did Gaza protest vote make a mark on Illinois primary and impact support for Biden?
The president appears to have gotten less support from Cook County voters than any incumbent Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter 44 years ago.
By Nader Issa
 
Columnists
Flag burning IS free speech — and so is sham patriotism
Our military did not fight so Americans could be free to agree with Ald. Chris Taliaferro.
By Neil Steinberg
 
City Hall
Chicago City Council member on hot seat over rally appearance where U.S. flag was burned
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez says he arrived at the Friday rally outside City Hall after the flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel, but some of his colleagues don’t buy it and want him censured.
By Fran Spielman
 
News
Anti-Defamation League accuses Chicago Palestinian advocate groups of fueling antisemitism
The ADL says in a new report that pro-Palestinian groups are stoking a rise in anti-Jewish hate through weekly protests, organizing on campuses and social media posts. Students for Justice in Palestine calls the allegation “baseless.”
By David Struett
 
Elections
Trump nod helps Republican Bost beat Bailey downstate; Democrats Foster, Casten win in suburbs
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost declared victory at about 9:41 p.m., and Bailey conceded 15 minutes later. Democratic U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Bill Foster held on to their suburban congressional seats.
By Tina SfondelesMohammad Samra, and 2 more
 
Other Views
I'm a Chicago-area doctor who treated children in Gaza. Here's what I saw.<br/>
Gaza needs to be inundated with shipments of food, water, medicine and fuel to begin the lengthy road to recovery, writes a doctor from Oak Lawn who recently worked in Gaza.
By Thaer Ahmad, M.D.
 

