 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Ross Browner, Notre Dame All-American, dies at 67

Browner was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish win national titles in 1973 and 1977 under coach Ara Parseghian. 

By Associated Press
Former Notre Dame All-American Ross Browner has died at age 67. Browner still holds school records for career tackles by a defensive lineman with 340 and career tackles for loss with 77.&nbsp;
Former Notre Dame All-American Ross Browner has died at age 67. Browner still holds school records for career tackles by a defensive lineman with 340 and career tackles for loss with 77. 
Joe Raymond/South Bend Tribune via AP

Ross Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and one of four brothers who played in the NFL, has died. He was 67.

Browner’s son, former NFL offensive lineman Max Starks, posted on Twitter early Wednesday morning that his father had died.

“The world has lost a Titan,” Starks said. “Our hearts are heavy but he is at peace now.”

A native of Warren, Ohio, Browner was part of an accomplished football family. The defensive end was the oldest of six brothers who were high school football stars in Ohio. Three others — Jimmie Browner, Keith Browner and Joey Browner — followed Ross to the NFL.

Starks played offensive line in the NFL for a decade, twice winning the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ross Browner’s younger son, Rylan, played college football at Arizona.

Browner was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish win national titles in 1973 and 1977 under coach Ara Parseghian.

Browner was an All-American in 1976 as a junior, winning the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman.

As a senior in 1977, Browner was again an All-American. He won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s best player, the Lombardi, which goes to the country’s best lineman, and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Browner still holds school records for career tackles by a defensive lineman with 340 and career tackles for loss with 77.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Browner eighth overall in the 1978 NFL draft, and he immediately became a starter on the their defensive line.

Former Cincinnati wide receiver Isaac Curtis told Bengals.com that he fondly remembered Browner’s big laugh.

“You could hear it all over the place. He brought sunshine into the locker room. He just had that energy that was contagious,” Curtis said.

Browner was part of the first Bengals team to reach the Super Bowl in 1981. He recorded 10 tackles and a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in a 26-21 loss.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

After football, Browner pursued several business opportunities, eventually working in real estate and settling in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ross is survived by his wife, Shayla, and two sons.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

3 people die in River Grove house fire

Three family members died and a fourth person was hospitalized, authorities said.

By David Struett

NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst hospital groups complete merger

The merger will combine nine mostly suburban hospitals under one corporate umbrella and create a network of more than 300 clinics.

By Jake Griffin | Daily Herald

Oddsmakers favor White Sox to win AL Central

The Cubs are expected to finish fourth in the NL Central.

By Sun-Times staff

CTU president: ‘If you want to get us into the schools quicker, provide testing’

Jesse Sharkey said CTU leadership has set a target date of Jan. 18 for a return to in-class instruction after the Omicron surge subsides.

By Mitch Dudek

The new right wants division, cruelty, TV ratings

The new American right is a far cry from the things that once informed and animated the American experiment: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

By S. E. Cupp

Rep. Kinzinger to focus on fighting right-wing extremism, won’t run for governor or Senate

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is a member of the Jan. 6 panel probing the Capitol attack. He earlier announced he will not seek another term in the House.

By Lynn Sweet