 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Larkin’s Andre Blakely (0) keeps East Aurora’s Nathaniel Robinson (5) from scoring on his drive to the basket.
Larkin’s Andre Blakely (0) keeps East Aurora’s Nathaniel Robinson (5) from scoring on his drive to the basket.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Thursday, January 6, 2022

WHITE SOUTH

Perspectives-LA 106, Amandla 17

DUKANE

St. Charles East at Geneva, 7:15

St. Charles North at Lake Park, 7:15

Wheaton North at Glenbard North, 7:15

Wheaton-Warrenville South at Batavia, 7:15

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Serena, 7:00

METRO PREP

CPSA at Lycee, 4:30

NOBLE GOLD

Bulls Prep at Butler, 7:00

DRW Prep at Speer, 7:00

Johnson at Rowe-Clark, 5:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Richards at Tinley Park, 6:30

NONCONFERENCE

Christian Heritage at Beacon, 6:00

Kankakee Trinity at Chesterton, 7:45

LAKE ZURICH

Libertyville at Round Lake, 7:00

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Corliss at Bogan, ppd.

Curie at Simeon, ppd.

Hyde Park at Phillips, ppd.

Kenwood at Morgan Park, ppd.

Longwood at Brooks, ppd.

WHITE CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at Hubbard, ppd.

Kennedy at Solorio, ppd.

King at Dunbar, ppd.

Lindblom at Chicago Richards, ppd.

Tilden at UP-Bronzeville, ppd.

WHITE NORTH

Von Steuben at Senn, ppd.

WHITE SOUTH

Carver at Ag. Science, ppd.

Fenger at South Shore, ppd.

UP-Bronzeville at Dyett, ppd.

Vocational at Harlan, ppd.

BLUE CENTRAL

Excel-Englewood at DuSable, ppd.

Garcia at Gage Park, ppd.

Horizon-SW at Soto, ppd.

Instituto at Englewood STEM, ppd.

Kelly at Hancock, ppd.

BLUE SOUTH

Bowen at Julian, ppd.

EPIC at Chicago Military, ppd.

Washington at Air Force, ppd.

Woodlawn at Goode, ppd.

BLUE WEST

Phoenix at Chicago Collegiate, ppd.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

No school Friday as CPS, CTU remain at odds over reopening

Principals from schools throughout the city sent messages to their families letting them know whether their students would have limited opportunities to attend school Friday.

By Nader Issa

I’m calling on Chicago’s business leaders: Here’s a way you can help our city end the violence

For 100 days, I’m living in a tent on a Woodlawn rooftop and inviting CEOs to join me for a night and learn what it means to come to the aid of disinvested communities. Every day, these leaders create strategies to solve problems that others haven’t, and their help is needed.

By Corey Brooks

‘The 355’ subjects big stars to the same old secret-agent cliches

Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz among the great talents insulting the audience’s intelligence.

By Richard Roeper

Street outreach worker puts his advice into action

Two days before Christmas, Bilaal Evans was driving through Englewood with his wife and kids when a car pulled alongside and someone started shooting. Evans was hit in the back of the head, but only grazed.

By Fran Spielman

CPS coaches meet to discuss sports stoppage

More than 70 Chicago Public Schools coaches met on a Zoom call Thursday afternoon to discuss the ongoing stoppage of CPS sports.

By Michael O'Brien

Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Last Picture Show,’ ‘Paper Moon’ dies at 82

The Oscar-nominated director died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.

By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer and Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer