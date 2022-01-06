3 hurt in Roseland drive-by shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Roseland on the South Side.

About 8:40 p.m., someone in a black SUV opened fire in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

A woman, 41, was sitting in a parked vehicle when she was struck in both legs, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A man, 50, was struck in the arm while walking on the sidewalk, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Another man, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the face while standing in the doorway of a home, police said. He went to the Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition, police.

There was no one in custody.