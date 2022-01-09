Deceptively cold icy conditions expected in Chicago area Sunday before temperatures dip to single digits ahead of light snowfall

Don’t let that sunshine fool you.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Sunday as winds up to 35 mph move through the Chicago area, creating lingering icy conditions across the region.

“Today is going to be deceptively cold, even though the sun is out,” said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The temperature is going to be steady or falling throughout the day.”

Temperatures are expected to drop about 10 degrees during the morning hours and hold steady in the teens throughout the day, Borchardt said. As a result, icy patches on streets and sidewalks will remain slick unless they’re salted.

At night, temperatures could drop as low at 6 degrees in the Chicago area, according to the weather service. Borchardt said a “quick shot” of snow is then expected to start around midnight Monday and continue into the morning, likely leaving a dusting on roadways that could lead to more slick spots.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping Monday, which Borchardt said could have “the coldest night of this most recent cold snap.” Temperatures could dip to the low single digits in the city and below zero near the Fox Valley region, he said.

The frigid temperatures are then expected to jump to the low-30s on Tuesday before forecasters call for relatively balmy highs of 40 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday. No new snowfall is expected this week after Monday, Borchardt said.