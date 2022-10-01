Ezra Hendrickson: Xherdan Shaqiri’s commitment to Fire “very high”

In the 89th minute of the Fire’s game Sept. 17 against Charlotte FC with the score tied at 2, Xherdan Shaqiri was removed because of a persistent quadriceps problem. A few minutes later, Charlotte’s Karol Swiderski scored the winner, eliminating the Fire from playoff contention for a fifth straight year.

Despite leaving that game when the Fire’s season was still alive, Shaqiri traveled to meet up with Switzerland during the international window. With the World Cup opening in November, Shaqiri started on Sept. 24 and Sept. 27 and played more than 130 minutes in UEFA Nations League games.

It begs the question: Should Shaqiri’s commitment to the Fire be questioned? Coach Ezra Hendrickson had an answer Wednesday.

“Shaq came here with a commitment to help get this organization back to where it belongs, and I think he’s shown that throughout the entire year,” Hendrickson said.

Shaqiri was a worthwhile gamble and has been productive for the Fire when healthy, contributing seven goals and 11 assists in 2,168 minutes. But that doesn’t tell the whole story as injuries have kept him from consistently fueling the Fire attack and living up to his salary. There have been moments when Shaqiri’s effort has been questioned, notably during the Aug. 21 loss to New York City FC when he didn’t mark Gabriel Pereira and walked before the NYCFC player picked up a pass and scored from outside the 18-yard box.

Shaqiri’s latest injury was not enough to keep him from playing for the Swiss and appearing in two glorified international friendlies a week after bowing out of the Charlotte game. And as one of Switzerland’s best and most accomplished players, Shaqiri’s place in their World Cup lineup is likely safe, regardless of whether he had suited up for those recent games.

Hendrickson, who defended him after the Charlotte game, backed Shaqiri and pointed out that he has played hurt at times this season, something that was especially clear to observers as the schedule wound down. Shaqiri also has made efforts to play with the Fire soon after international windows, including April 2 against FC Dallas when he left with an injury midway through the first half.

“Even when he was carrying injuries, he played,” Hendrickson said. “That wasn’t the case for every player on the squad this year. His commitment to this team is very high, but he knows his body, and he knows what he’s feeling.”

As for keeping Shaqiri in shape between the end of the MLS regular season and the World Cup, Hendrickson said the Fire are planning to train two or three days a week for about three weeks. If that’s adequate for Shaqiri, he’ll stay with the Fire and practice.

Now with the Fire’s season effectively over, there are arguments for Shaqiri to skip the last two games, including Saturday at FC Cincinnati. Even with a depleted roster, some of his young teammates would benefit from 180 minutes of experience. And with the trip to Qatar approaching, there’s little to gain and a lot to risk for Shaqiri before what’s probably his last World Cup.

Hendrickson said the team hasn’t decided on how much Shaqiri will play Saturday and that the club realizes the attacker could need some rest before the trip to Qatar.

“That’s something we’ll sit down and talk with him about as far as making sure that we send him off to the World Cup in the best physical shape as possible and as healthy as possible,” Hendrickson said.

