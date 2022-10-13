The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Week 7 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 6 of the high school football season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Week 7 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
Simeon’s Malik Elzy (8) reacts as Andre Crews (4) celebrates a touchdown against Kenwood.

Simeon’s Malik Elzy (8) reacts as Andre Crews (4) celebrates a touchdown against Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Joliet Catholic’s Justin Bonsu (11) scores a touchdown against Brother Rice.

Joliet Catholic’s Justin Bonsu (11) scores a touchdown against Brother Rice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Brother Rice’s Martin O’Keefe (3) completes a pass play against Joliet Catholic.

Brother Rice’s Martin O’Keefe (3) completes a pass play against Joliet Catholic.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Bremen’s Dion Debrue (9) accelerates and leaves the TF South defenders behind, for his second long touchdown run.

Bremen’s Dion Debrue (9) accelerates and leaves the TF South defenders behind, for his second long touchdown run.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Brother Rice’s Leo Niksic (35) and Jack Morrison (2) trip up Joliet Catholic’s TJ Schlageter (9).

Brother Rice’s Leo Niksic (35) and Jack Morrison (2) trip up Joliet Catholic’s TJ Schlageter (9).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Richards’ Donnie Buckner (4) stays ahead of Hyde Park’s Jeremiah Smith (7).

Chicago Richards’ Donnie Buckner (4) stays ahead of Hyde Park’s Jeremiah Smith (7).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Vocational football players and coaches find a quiet place to meet during halftime in the game against Goode.

Vocational football players and coaches find a quiet place to meet during halftime in the game against Goode.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks on from the stands at the Kenwood versus Simeon game.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks on from the stands at the Kenwood versus Simeon game.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Brother Rice’s Randell Nauden (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime against Joliet Catholic.

Brother Rice’s Randell Nauden (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime against Joliet Catholic.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Kenwood’s Jaiden Redmond (52) tries to defend against Simeon’s Mikeshun Beeler (52) .

Kenwood’s Jaiden Redmond (52) tries to defend against Simeon’s Mikeshun Beeler (52) .

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Next Up In High School Sports
AP Week 8 Illinois high school football rankings
Indiana recruit Lenee Beaumont leads Benet into another season with high expectations
National rankings whiff on Joliet West sophomore Jeremiah Fears
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 7 in high school football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 8
High school football schedule: Week 8
The Latest
A woman died after being struck by a Metra train Aug. 27, 2020, on the Northwest Side.
News
Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station
The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, Chicago fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski, left, and Bradley Bokoski.
Crime
Chicago man who wore ‘Trump 2020’ flag pleads guilty with father to role in U.S. Capitol attack
Matthew Bokoski admitted to authorities on Jan. 14, 2021, that he and his father entered the U.S. Capitol on the day of the breach, records show. He told agents then that the event was effective because the participants were able to “shut down” the government.
By Jon Seidel
 
AP22286010090825.jpg
Nation/World
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security benefit for all retired workers will be $1,827 starting in January.
By Associated Press
 
Food for distribution to people in need through food pantries is stacked on shelves at the Greater Chicago Food Depository on March 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Other Views
We can end hunger for all our neighbors
The nutrition safety net has strengthened in the 50 years since the White House last hosted a conference on hunger, particularly with USDA nutrition assistance programs.
By Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach
 
“Trap Moulin Rouge” by Jasmin Taylor is projected onto the Merchandise Mart. The performance piece will run at Art on theMART until November 18.
Art
Artist’s work at Art on theMART is a love letter to 79th Street, Black culture
Jasmin Taylor’s “Trap Moulin Rouge” performance piece is among the projections featured on the facade of the Merchandise Mart.
By Mariah Rush
 