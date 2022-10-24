The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
Nation/World News Health

The pandemic bumped 2021 birthrate, study shows

Working from home and financial aid during the pandemic contributed to more college-educated women giving birth in 2021 and 2022.

By  Nicky Andrews
   
SHARE The pandemic bumped 2021 birthrate, study shows
Newborn babies in a hospital maternity ward.

Birthrates increased during the pandemic, defying early forecasts, a new study says.

Getty

Does it seem like you’ve been invited to more baby showers than usual? You’re not alone. Researchers say the United States is experiencing a pandemic baby bump.

Northwestern University economist Hannes Schwandt, a co-author of the new study, found that working from home is one of the main reasons for the rise in pregnancies. While remote work might allow some to get busy in more ways than one, Schwandt said people also have more freedom to watch their kids after maternity leave.

Schwandt said people also feel more financially supported by the government during the pandemic.

Researchers didn’t expect to see a rise in births. Early forecasts suggested that as many as 500,000 fewer babies might be born in the U.S. because of the pandemic.

Birthrates declined slightly as lockdowns began in early 2020, but rose in 2021 to create a net increase of 46,000 births above the prepandemic trend across the two years.

“In general, all throughout the last decades fertility has declined,” Schwandt said. “This is the first reversal that we’re seeing in a long time and what’s particularly remarkable is that this is a result of a crisis that included an economic crisis. It was just very unexpected from a demographer’s point of view and from my own experience with the data.”

The researchers studied demographic data covering all U.S. births from 2015 through 2021 and all births in California from 2015 through August 2022.

Schwandt said at the start of the pandemic, researchers saw an immediate decline in childbirths — something that didn’t make sense when lockdowns meant people were spending more time at home.

“We thought, ‘Where in the world are these babies?’” Schwandt said.

Schwandt and his team later figured out that fewer babies were being born in the U.S. because of pandemic restrictions on immigration.

Meanwhile, the increase in 2021 was driven largely by women having their first children and babies born to women with college educations, who may have been more likely to benefit from working from home.

The 2021 increase in fertility has continued through the summer of 2022, according to the California data, the authors wrote.

Schwandt said policymakers may want to pay more attention to how immigration, maternity-related benefits as well as financial support during crises impact birth rates and the economy.

“That some women may be more apt to have children if they have higher flexibility is a very interesting, important takeaway, especially since the U.S. lags behind other developed countries in terms of [maternity-related] benefits,” Schwandt said. “And even though European fertility rates, in general, are lower than those in the U.S., at the same time, we have a lot more immigration. That’s another takeaway: We saw how important those immigrant mothers are for the U.S. birth rate.”

Next Up In News
Nonprofit wants to invest in Far South Side with new, renovated homes and retail space if $10M prize is won
Person shot and killed near Greyhound station on Near West Side
Winfield author imagined ‘storytelling through a child’s eyes’
Pulse of the Heartland: Dolton voters had fill of missing pols, growing crime, empty storefronts: ‘It’s like a ghost town’
12 killed, 45 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings
$50K reward offered for info on attack of U.S. Postal Service worker in Little Village
The Latest
A rendering of the proposed Morgan Park Commons. The Far South CDC would spend the Chicago Prize money on real estate and retail spots on South Halsted.
Roseland
Nonprofit wants to invest in Far South Side with new, renovated homes and retail space if $10M prize is won
Far South Community Development Corp. is one of six finalists for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
By Mariah Rush
 
A person was shot Oct. 24, 2022 near the Near West Side Greyhound station.
Crime
Person shot and killed near Greyhound station on Near West Side
A gunman opened fire during an argument in the 600 block of West Harrison Street, striking a person several times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs with the Foo Fighters at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” in Inglewood, California, in 2021.
Music
Brian Johnson memoir a revealing portrait of AC/DC vocalist
It’s a Cinderella story. Only Johnson, now 75, was a Cinderella at least three times, never giving up on his dream of singing in a rock ‘n’ roll band.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Jennifer Bartoli-Kalina
Obituaries
Winfield author imagined ‘storytelling through a child’s eyes’
Author of four books was a passionate reader and enjoyed travel, theater, music, cooking and gardening.
By Thomas Frisbie
 
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Dolton earlier this month.
Elections
Pulse of the Heartland: Dolton voters had fill of missing pols, growing crime, empty storefronts: ‘It’s like a ghost town’
While the Sun-Times is finding complaints of absentee politicians commonplace this election season, Dolton residents said their community needs elected officials’ attention and help more than most places.
By David Struett
 