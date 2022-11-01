Chicago police fire shots in Logan Square

Chicago police fired shots during an incident Tuesday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
The incident happened in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.
No injuries have been reported, Ahern said.
Police have not released any additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
