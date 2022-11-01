The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Chicago police fire shots in Logan Square

No injuries have been reported, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

File photo/Getty

Chicago police fired shots during an incident Tuesday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

No injuries have been reported, Ahern said.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

