Lawyers for accused cop killers want to question former CPD chief Gerry McCarthy

Lawyers for the three men charged in the decade-old murder of a Chicago police officer wants to put former CPD Superintendent Gerry McCarthy on the witness stand to answer questions about the months-long dragnet that led to the trio’s arrests.

A trove of some 35,000 pages of emails recently turned over to attorneys for alleged gunman Alexander Villa show that CPD launched a massive investigation with state, county and federal law enforcement agencies in the months after Officer Clifton Lewis was killed during the robbery of an Austin convenience store.

The effort, dubbed “Operation Snake Doctor,” started after police had arrested Villa’s co-defendants, Tyrone Clay and Edgardo Colon.

By the time Villa was arrested more than a year later, Snake Doctor had led to more than 100 arrests, wiretaps and surveillance operations on Villa’s fellow Spanish Cobra gang members. But records of the task force’s activities were kept separate from the investigative files turned over to defense lawyers, said Villa’s lawyer, Jennifer Blagg.

Blagg last week filed a motion calling for a new trial based on the missing information, attaching the latest information about the missing file to a demand for a new trial she filed this spring. Villa was found guilty in 2019, but his attorneys learned about the multi-agency operation only after requesting emails from CPD that included keywords related to the case, Blagg said.

“It’s not surprising that they would pull out all the stops to find someone who killed a cop,” Blagg said. “What is surprising is that they didn’t put any information about this massive investigation into the files they shared with the defense.”

No information about “Operation Snake Doctor” was included in files turned over to lawyers for the three men charged with Lewis’ murder, said Clay’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Marijane Placek.

In one message sent to hundreds of CPD personnel after charges were filed against Clay and Colon after the fatal shooting, McCarthy congratulates his subordinates for their hard work but closes with a statement about “rumors” circulating around the case.

“Finally, let me take this opportunity to dispel rumors that have circulated,” McCarthy wrote in a message dated Jan. 7, 2012, the day Clay and Colon were charged. “This was a robbery committed by heartless criminals, who took the life of a guardian who stood in their way.”

Said Placek: “Well, what were the rumors? That’s what I want to ask him.” She has subpoenaed the former chief to testify Friday.

Placek also wants to know about emails in which McCarthy asks about a “discredited” former federal informant and filed a motion to bar the public when she questions McCarthy about the informant.

Operation Snake Doctor explicitly targeted Villa, as well as his fellow Spanish Cobras, said Blagg, citing a 2012 memo about the investigation of Lewis’ murder.

“Due to the involvement of the Spanish Cobras street gang in this murder, an all out effort has been initiated against this gang for the purpose of generating witnesses or others who may have information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the last offender,” according to a January 2012 memo from 25th District Commander Carlos Velez to his supervisor, Area 5 Deputy Chief John Escalante.

The “last offender” was Villa, Blagg said. Clay and Colon both were arrested a week after the murder. Villa wasn’t arrested until 2017, after Operation Snake Doctor had notched 122 arrests and investigators had interviewed dozens of Spanish Cobras.

“This was an all-out effort to get Alexander Villa, because he wouldn’t give a false confession and they had to let him go,” Blagg said. “Then they spent 18 months trying to find anyone that would say he was involved.”

An appeals court ruled that Clay’s statement can’t be used at trial because he had asked for a lawyer several times during more than 40 hours of questioning. Colon’s 2017 guilty verdict was overturned by an appeals court, which also found that police ignored his requests for an attorney during an interrogation that lasted 50 hours. Colon is free on bond while awaiting retrial.

Lewis was working off-duty as a security guard at M&M Quick Foods in Austin in December 2011, just days after proposing to his longtime girlfriend. Two gunmen burst into the store and opened fire on Lewis, before jumping over the counter, taking his gun and clearing out the cash register.