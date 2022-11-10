The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks notebook: Arvid Soderblom’s long NHL stint provides ‘great boost’ to confidence

Soderblom, a naturally quiet and serious guy, has slowly opened up in the Hawks’ locker room. He has also learned some lessons about the NHL that should help him in the future.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks notebook: Arvid Soderblom’s long NHL stint provides ‘great boost’ to confidence
Soderblom__1_.jpg

Arvid Soderblom feels more confident as he approaches three full weeks in the NHL.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Arvid Soderblom is a naturally quiet and serious guy. Aside from the fact that English isn’t the 23-year-old Swedish goaltender’s first language, he tends to focus more on improving his play than chatting it up in the locker room after practices and morning skates.

But as he nears the end of his unexpected third consecutive week on the Blackhawks’ NHL roster, he nonetheless feels himself gradually coming out of his shell.

“I’m probably not the guy that speaks the most in the locker room, but I’m feeling confident,” he said Thursday. “When you’re here for a longer time, you start to get to know all the teammates. It’s been all good so far for me. It’s getting easier every day, too. When you know all the guys, it makes it easier on the ice.”

His ahead-of-schedule (albeit temporary) NHL promotion has brought with it some surprises and lessons to learn. The sheer talent level of NHL competition across the board is startling, for one thing.

“Everybody in this league is so good: everybody can shoot the puck, everybody can make moves,” he said. “It means you have to be on your toes and be sharp, so it has been good for my development.”

And NHL arenas packed with tens of thousands of fans are often warmer than rinks in the AHL or in Sweden, which causes him to sweat more.

That turned into an issue Saturday in Winnipeg, when Soderblom was pulled at the second intermission — forcing the Hawks to turn to just-signed Dylan Wells — due to a hydration issue that had him feeling ill. The Hawks’ trainers and nutritionists are now working with him to figure out how to keep him fully hydrated during future games.

That next game will likely come soon. Soderblom is expected to start Saturday against the Ducks, putting his stellar .924 save percentage and plus-1.9 goals-saved-above-average metric to the test again, since Petr Mrazek returned from his groin injury to start Thursday against the Kings.

Coach Luke Richardson said it’s possible that plan could change, but for the sake of Soderblom’s dad Martin — who flew over from Sweden to join the Hawks’ “Dads Trip” this week in California — one would hope it doesn’t. 

“[This has] been a great boost for my confidence,” he said. “I have been doing a great job so far, so that makes you even more motivated to...get better. When you realize you can do a good job at this level, it makes you feel good.”

No 11-and-seven

The Hawks’ Thursday visit to the Kings marked their 13th game of the season. In all 13, they’ve dressed 12 forwards and six defensemen.

That’s not surprising at first glance, considering 12-and-six is the typical lineup construction most teams deploy on any given night. But under ex-coach Jeremy Colliton, the Hawks dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen relatively frequently — certainly not the majority of games, but seemingly in at least one out of every 13 games.

Richardson, however, said back in training camp that 11-and-seven lineups don’t tempt him the way they did Colliton. And he has backed up those words.

“That’s very difficult for a defense coach to keep everybody going,” he explained back on Oct. 6. “It’s easier with the proper four lines up front to keep everybody involved in the game. Especially nowadays, there’s usually lots of penalties, especially early in the season, so you find a role for everybody and make sure they’re involved in the game. When you have seven ‘D,’ it’s really hard to [do that].”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews, Max Domi helping Blackhawks lead NHL in faceoff percentage
Blackhawks tweak power play entry patterns, in-zone setup after poor stretch
Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell, returning from injury, faces time pressure on NHL breakout
Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty, Jason Dickinson find instant chemistry: ‘I see what he sees’
Blackhawks’ attendance down significantly after seven games, but it’s not near record lows
Special teams struggle, Arvid Soderblom injured in Blackhawks’ blowout loss to Jets
The Latest
An example of a safe sleeping baby at a press conference announcing new laws and regulations and highlighting safe practices for babies to reduce infant deaths at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Consumer Affairs
Parents reminded to toss out padded crib bumpers, incline sleepers
Babies should sleep alone on their back in a solid, flat crib with no extraneous materials such as blankets, pillows or toys, Dr. Kyran Quinlan advises.
By Nicky Andrews
 
A male was fatally shot after attacking a security guard Sept. 5, 2022, outside a Greektown business.
News
Men jumped on school bus in West Rogers Park and yelled anti-Semitic slurs, Jewish group says
Chicago police did not respond when asked about the slurs and Hitler salute, even though the Simon Wiesenthal Center said it has been in contact with the police.
By Sophie Sherry
 
merlin_109524007.jpg
Music
Intimate love letters from teenage Bob Dylan go up for auction
The boy from Hibbing, Minnesota — then known as Bob Zimmerman — writes that he’ll be changing his name and selling a million records.
By Mark Pratt | AP
 
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito looks to pass against Michigan State during the first half of last week’s game.
College Sports
Illinois-Purdue game could decide who wins Big Ten West
Saturday’s stakes could hardly get higher for either program.
By Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson chasing Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in a game last month.
Bears
Bears’ many defensive woes are rooted in d-line play
The Bears are near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and third-down defense. Without Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, someone needs to step up.
By Jason Lieser
 