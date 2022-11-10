16-year-old wounded in Lower West Side shooting

A teen is in fair condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s Lower West Side, police said.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Avenue when he saw a man and woman on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police. The man reached into the woman’s purse, took out a gun and began to shoot toward the car.

The boy was hit in the neck as the car left the scene, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

