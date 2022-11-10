The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

16-year-old wounded in Lower West Side shooting

The teen was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital after being shot in the neck, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A teen is in fair condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s Lower West Side, police said.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Avenue when he saw a man and woman on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police. The man reached into the woman’s purse, took out a gun and began to shoot toward the car.

The boy was hit in the neck as the car left the scene, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

The Latest
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin sits at his desk speaking to one of his staffers Thursday afternoon.
News
Man in the middle: Departing state House GOP Leader Durkin says Trump so ‘harmful’ to nation that RINO tag is ‘badge of honor’
In a no-holds barred interview with the Sun-Times — the 13th interview he gave on Thursday — Durkin rated the state’s last five governors, bashed former President Donald Trump and railed on the current climate of the state’s Republican Party.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A man allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire Dec. 12, 2019 in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
Crime
Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by shooting
The man, 37, was shot multiple times and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker picks up the nearly 800-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law at Chicago State University on Feb. 22, 2021.
Springfield
No bailing out on SAFE-T Act: Democrats only plan ‘strengthening and clarifying’ of criminal justice reforms — no ‘gutting’
The blue wave that washed over Illinois on Tuesday gives Democrats the political cover to argue that despite the GOP blitzkrieg of negative TV ads, voters agree the provisions in the SAFE-T Act are sound public policy. Democrats say they expect “clean-up” language, but no substantial changes, in next week’s veto session.
By Tina SfondelesJon Seidel | Sun-Times, and 1 more
 
Carlina Parker (foreground) in “The Twenty-Sided Tavern” with game creators Sarah Davis Reynolds and David Andrew Greener Laws (behind the bar).
Theater
Dungeon drag: Role-play show ‘Twenty-Sided Tavern’ is too shallow to be immersive
Neither fantasy nor comedy nor even a game, it’s a series of repetitive, one-note jokes told by one-dimensional characters, interspersed with meaningless audience interaction.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
A male was fatally shot after attacking a security guard Sept. 5, 2022, outside a Greektown business.
News
Men stop bus carrying Jewish children, yell slurs, give Hitler salute
The men forced the bus to stop in West Rogers Park and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy, police said.
By Sophie Sherry and Mary Norkol
 