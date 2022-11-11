Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

A man was fatally shot as he sat on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night.
The man, 55, was attacked in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue about 10:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
