Friday, November 11, 2022
Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

He was attacked while sitting on the back porch of a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot as he sat on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night.

The man, 55, was attacked in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue about 10:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

