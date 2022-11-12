Bears activate WR Byron Pringle

The Bears activated Byron Pringle from injured reserve Saturday, setting up his return in Sunday’s game against the Lions at Soldier Field.

He had been on injured reserve since hurting his calf in late September. The Bears returned him to practice two weeks ago, opening up a 21-day window for him to play in games.

Pringle was the Bears’ only splurge at receiver in free agency. It’s unclear exactly what his role will be Sunday, though. Since his injury, the Bears have added Chase Claypool and a healthy N’Keal Harry to the receivers’ room.

His return likely doesn’t bode well for rookie Velus Jones, who was a healthy scratch Sunday and could be again.

The Bears also promoted defensive lineman Gerri Green and cornerback Harrison Hand from the practice squad to the active roster. Green should give the Bears coverage with Al-Quadin Muhammad doubtful to play Sunday. The Bears ruled out Kindle Vildor and called fellow cornerback Jaylon Johnson questionable on Friday.

