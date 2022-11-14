The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Sims Metal is working to fix glitches in Pilsen air monitors

We are a recycling business, and protecting our environment, including clean air, has not only been fundamental to our business and important to our employees but it is also our purpose.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Sims Metal is working to fix glitches in Pilsen air monitors
A machine picks up scraps of metal and loads it into a container at Sims Metal Management in the Pilsen neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2022. Sims Metal Management is a meta| and electronics shredding company. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A machine picks up scraps of metal and loads it into a container at Sims Metal Management in the Pilsen neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Sims Metal agrees with the recent Sun-Times editorial that highlighted the concerns over the high-grade air monitors we installed. Pilsen residents do indeed deserve to breathe easy. We are a recycling business, and protecting our environment, including clean air, has not only been fundamental to our business and important to our employees for more than 30 years, but it is also our purpose. It is important to us that our neighbors are aware of us and our business principles.

We are currently seeking a renewal to our long-standing permit to operate in Pilsen. While doing so, we have openly welcomed rigorous new operational regulations set by the City of Chicago for recycling facilities, and we are committed to meeting each requirement. This is precisely why we are investing $15 million in advanced emissions controls, a project that has been approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 375 words. Check out our guidelines.

The air monitors in question were approved by the federal EPA. We hired environmental engineering experts to complete their installation and to conduct the monitoring and data collection program as outlined by the agency. We are confident any technical issues will be resolved quickly between the environmental engineers and regulators. 

We will continue to measure the ambient air in our community for particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and metals from a variety of local sources. We are deeply invested in doing the right thing and being a good community partner, and these controls will be an environmental win for Pilsen and the City of Chicago.

George Malamis, director of operations, Sims Metal

Future home of mHUB was a childhood landmark

David Roeder’s column on the mHub’s planned repurposing of the building at 240 N. Ashland Ave. brought back fond childhood memories. Growing up in the Near West Side enclave circumscribed by factories, warehouses and trucking lots, we knew the building — a stone’s throw from nearby Union Park — that loomed over our neighborhood and was known as the Cameron Building.

The building’s ever-present clock tower served as the community’s “Big Ben” and stood as a sentinel that enforced our nightly curfews. Sadly, it is, today, the only remaining landmark of a community that has been erased but that shaped my formative years growing up in the 1950s and 1960s.

Mark Allen Boone, Lisle

O’Donnell’s talents won’t be forgotten

Maureen O’Donnell will be missed as the Sun-Times’ obituary writer. I think I have a few years left in me, but I was hoping that when my time comes, my kin might persuade Maureen to do a write-up.

Perhaps thanks to her Irish background, she has a knack for telling folks’ stories in a way that makes readers wish they had known them.

Dan McGuire, Bensenville 

Next Up In Commentary
INVEST South/West is a catalyst for change and hope
‘Yes’ to early voting, ‘no’ to election deniers and other takeaways from the midterms
A song about fathers strikes a chord with the public
Flight attendants are fed up with unruly passengers, and we don’t blame them
What do you call another Bears loss and another good performance by Justin Fields? A win-win.
Ready for their close-up
The Latest
Collage_Maker_14_Nov_2022_10.31_AM.jpg
Afternoon Edition
St. Ignatius athlete recalls semi striking team bus, Chicago’s ‘antique skyscrapers’ get their due and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
Man, woman found shot to death in car on West Side, Chicago cop injured controlling crowd at the scene
The couple were discovered in the 2300 block of West 21st Street, according to fire officials. The officer suffered an injury to the leg.
By Allison NoveloTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Mauyak, the matriarch of Shedd Aquarium’s beluga pod, died Saturday, aquarium staff said Monday.
Metro/State
Matriarch of Shedd’s beluga pod dies
Mauyak was 41 years old, aquarium staff said.
By Stefano Esposito
 
An old firehouse that once housed Engine Company 84 is being repurposed for a new development by the city’s INVEST South/West initiative in Englewood.
Other Views
INVEST South/West is a catalyst for change and hope
It makes it possible for companies like ours, whose mission expands beyond building profits, to show a new model for the construction industry.
By Jimmy Akintonde and Justin Redding
 
Shane Jason Woods
Suburban Chicago
Auburn man charged in Jan. 6 assault now in custody after fatal wrong-way I-55 crash
The Nov. 8 crash killed Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North Carolina. Police say Shane Woods traveled northbound in his GMC Sierra into the southbound lanes of I-55. His Sierra then crashed into Wegner’s Mercury Sable and a Toyota Corolla driven by a Granite City man.
By Jon Seidel
 