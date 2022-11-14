Snow expected during Tuesday morning commute, meteorologists say

The first measurable snow of the season is expected to fall across the Chicago area Tuesday morning, making the morning commute hazardous, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow falling up to an inch an hour is expected over the city between 6 and 8 a.m., forecasters said. Areas west of the city should expect to see snowfall sooner, starting at 4 a.m.

Periods of snow showers are expected to continue through Wednesday morning. Two to 5 inches of snow are expected to accumulate, the weather service said. Measurable snow is defined by at least a tenth of an inch on the ground.

The snow is expected to form slushy conditions on roads, bridges and overpasses, the weather service said. Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time and to slow down.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said salt spreaders would be out on city streets, monitoring conditions on arterial routes such as DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The agency will also be monitoring city bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures are expected to dip in the coming days, according to the weather service. Tuesday and Wednesday the high temperature should be between 34 and 38 degrees.

But temps Thursday are only expected to climb to 32 degrees, and it should be even colder Friday, with highs in the mid 20s during the day.

