The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Weather News Chicago

Chicago area sees first measurable snowfall of the season

Projections through Tuesday night call for 1-3 inches over most of northeastern Illinois. Some areas closer to Lake Michigan could see 3-5 inches of snow.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago area sees first measurable snowfall of the season
FhmQIQqUYAAkRrF.jpeg

The Chicago area saw its first measurable snowfall of the season Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

National Weather Service

Chicago and surrounding suburbs saw their first measurable snowfall of the season Tuesday, roughly a month after the first trace of snow.

“What’s fallen since 1 a.m. this morning is the first measurable snowfall event for Chicago,” said Jake Petr, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “We’re getting an early dose of winter.”

He said temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s to cap the week.

As of 6 a.m., .6 of an inch of snow was recorded at O’Hare International Airport, while the National Weather Service’s office in Romeoville measured 1 inch of snow and Midway Airport reported .4 of an inch, Petr said.

Some areas south of Plainfield got up to 2.4 inches of snow.

Projections through Tuesday night call for 1-3 inches in most of northeastern Illinois, with some areas closer to Lake Michigan seeing 3-5 inches of snow, he said.

The rest of the week looks “pretty snowy and cold,” Petr said, with more snow showers expected Wednesday and another round of “gusty snow showers” possible Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to dip to the 20s during the day and into the teens and single digits overnight through the weekend.

Next Up In News
Latest omicron variants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of new COVID cases, but bivalent boosters still thought to offer protection
Woman killed, teen wounded in South Shore shooting
Snow expected during Tuesday morning commute, meteorologists say
15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Lawndale
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
Supporters declare victory in workers’ rights amendment battle — but other side not ready to concede
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I had good reason to cut off friend but still feel guilty
Once a trusted confidante, the friend lately has taken to putting people down and weaponizing secrets.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
018_TM_02163.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Menu’: Dark comedy is set in the foodie world and served with a side of horror
Leading a well-cast ensemble, Ralph Fiennes plays a mad genius of a chef whose meal for the dining elite starts snooty and turns deadly.
By Richard Roeper
 
Felipe Sanchez getting a COVID-19 booster shot from pharmacist Patricia Pernal during an event hosted by the Chicago Department of Public Health at the Southwest Senior Center. The latest, bivalent booster vaccine protects against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. But now newer variants are taking hold.
Coronavirus Vaccine News
Latest omicron variants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of new COVID cases, but bivalent boosters still thought to offer protection
Though not much is known about the newest coronavirus strains, experts say the bivalent booster should offer some protection. Here’s what you should know.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 
Spicy maple sweet potatoes with cinnamon pepitas.
Recipes
Menu planner: Spicy maple sweet potatoes add zest to your meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
The Trump International Hotel and Tower is seen looking north on Wabash Avenue in 2014.
Editorials
Homeowners were in line for lower property tax bills. Here’s why they likely won’t get them.
The Cook County Board of Review often slashes commercial property assessments, saying it is just correcting mistakes by Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office. But that results in higher taxes, mostly for homeowners, who deserve more transparency on the board’s operations.
By CST Editorial Board
 