Chicago-area chefs share their go-to holiday recipes

As part of our “Holiday dining at home” series, we asked Chicago-area chefs to share their favorite holiday recipes — the dishes that reflect family traditions that are important to them.

In one iteration of the new series, we stopped by Beatrix (519 N. Clark St.) and caught up with executive pastry chef Yasmin Gutierrez. Gutierrez shared her spicy Mexican chocolate cookie with milk chocolate and cayenne recipe.

“Each bite reminds me of Mexico,” Gutierrez said.

We also talked with Gioia Ristorante & Pastificio (1133 W. Randolph) chef and owner Federico Comacchio, who shared his Tortellini in Brodo recipe — or Italian Christmas Lunch Soup.

“This was a must dish for Christmas Day lunch,” Comacchio said.

Chef D’Andre Carter shared his Smoked Turkey and Collard Greens with Cornbread Muffins recipe — which you can find at Soul & Smoke (1601 Payne St., Evanston).

“Both collard greens and cornbread have seen a rise in popularity as comfort food has become a go-to, and the combination is well on its way to becoming not just a Southern or soul food staple, but an American one,” Carter said.

Find our full list of recipes to try at home below.

