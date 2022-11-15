The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Holiday Guide 2022 Entertainment and Culture Taste

Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Kaze Chan’s recipe for Vietnamese pork

“This recipe has been in my family for generations. I first remember my grandmother making this at her restaurant back in the 1950s in Saigon,” says Sushi-san’s chef Kaze.

By  Contributor
   
SHARE Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Kaze Chan’s recipe for Vietnamese pork
Master sushi hef Kaze Chan is photographed at his restaurant, Sushi-san, in River North.

Master sushi hef Kaze Chan is photographed at his restaurant, Sushi-san, in River North.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

We asked Chicago chefs to share their favorite holiday recipes, dishes that reflect their cultural traditions, and to tell us why the recipes mean so much to them. Here is one recipe to make at home during the holiday season or any time of year.

Master Sushi Chef Kaze Chan

The Omakase Room at Sushi-san, 63 W. Grand Ave.

Dish: Vietnamese Pork (Berkshire pork with fresno chili, green onion and cilantro caramelized over binchotan charcoal)

“This recipe has been in my family for generations. I first remember my grandmother making this at her restaurant back in the 1950s in Saigon. This dish has its origin with my family’s restaurant, but it has continued to be a Chan family staple, with my mother and aunt cooking it for me regularly throughout their lives. Today, this 70-year-old recipe lives on at Sushi-san. The high quality elements of the recipe remain the same, but we have elevated the dish by sourcing pasture-raised Berkshire Pork, a heritage breed of pig that is common in Japan.” — Master sushi chef Kaze Chan

Chef Kaze’s Vietnamese Pork and Marinade

Vietnamese Berkshire Pork with fresno chili, green onion and cilantro is caramelized over binchotan charcoal and plated at Sushi-san.

Vietnamese Berkshire Pork with fresno chili, green onion and cilantro is caramelized over binchotan charcoal and plated at Sushi-san.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Serves: 2

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups sugar 
  • 1 cup fish sauce
  • 3 tbsp minced lemongrass
  • 3 tbsp minced garlic
  • 3 tbsp minced shallot
  • 4 minced Thai chilis 
  • 1 tsp of fresh cracked black pepper
  • ½ lb pork shoulder, cubed 
  • grill-safe skewers

DIRECTIONS:

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl ensuring all ingredients are well incorporated.

2. Add the cubed pork shoulder and the marinade into a Ziploc bag. Seal and refrigerate for 1-3 hours. 

3. Preheat the grill to medium-high for 3 minutes, and soak skewers in a shallow pan filled with water for 10 minutes to prevent scorching. Once soaked, thread the marinated pork onto the skewers.

4. Place marinated pork on the grill and cook evenly on both sides until thoroughly cooked and caramelized, approximately 2 minutes per side. 

5. Transfer to a plate and serve immediately

A casual vibe beckons diners to Sushi-san restaurant, which also features an an intimate, 10-seat Omakase Room with an 18-course tasting menu.

A casual vibe beckons diners to Sushi-san restaurant, which also features an an intimate, 10-seat Omakase Room with an 18-course tasting menu.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In Recipes
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef John Boudouvas’ grilled sourdough crostini and smoked potato gnocchi recipes
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef David DiGregorio’s ‘Holiday Pescatore’ recipe
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Raul Gutierrez’s cochinita pibil recipe
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Bill Kim’s Korean rice cake soup with simmered dumplings recipe
Holiday dining at home: Evanston chef D’Andre Carter’s recipes for collard greens and smoked turkey, cornbread muffins
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Joe Flamm’s Christmas ravoli recipe
The Latest
Maurice Cox, commissioner of the city’s Department of Planning and Development, discusses community development grants during a news conference at the Kehrein Center For The Arts on the West Side, Monday morning, July 18, 2022.
Lightfoot unveils, ‘Invest South/West: The Second Act’
The plan is to spur “in-fill development” on 5,600 city-owned vacant lots in Invest South/West communities to stop what Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox calls “the bleeding of Black and Brown families” leaving Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
Nonnina executive chef John Boudouvas is photographed at the North Side restaurant.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Holiday Guide 2022
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef John Boudouvas’ grilled sourdough crostini and smoked potato gnocchi recipes
Greece meets Italy in two of Nonnina chef’s favorite recipes.
By Contributor
 
rev_1_CSC_11200_High_Res_JPEG.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ fires off bits of nostalgia like Red Ryder BB’s
Peter Billingsley, star of the beloved 1983 holiday movie, returns as a dad going back to his Indiana hometown.
By Richard Roeper
 
An assault rifle the feds say authorities seized from a member of the Wicked Town street gang.
Crime
Head of murderous Wicked Town street gang convicted by federal jury
The trial of Donald “Lil’ Don” Lee and Torance “Blackie” Benson stretched across more than nine weeks and repeatedly exposed jurors to evidence of brutal murders, which prosecutors say were committed amid Wicked Town’s reign of terror on the West Side.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chef David DiGregorio stands inside Osteria Via Stato on the North Side.
Holiday Guide 2022
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef David DiGregorio’s ‘Holiday Pescatore’ recipe
This recipe for seafood stew is often served as part of the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas celebration, the chef at Osteria Via Stato says.
By Contributor
 