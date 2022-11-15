The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Yasmin Gutierrez’s spicy Mexican chocolate cookie recipe

“Each bite reminds me of Mexico,” says Beatrix executive pastry chef Yasmin Gutierrez, of her holiday cookies.

Yasmin Gutierrez, partner and executive pastry chef at Beatrix, holds a plate of her spicy Mexican chocolate cookies.

We asked Chicago chefs to share their favorite holiday recipes, dishes that reflect their cultural traditions, and to tell us why the recipes mean so much to them. Here is one recipe to make at home during the holiday season or any time of year.

Executive Pastry Chef/ Partner Yasmin Gutierrez

Beatrix, 519 N. Clark St.

Dish: Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookie with milk chocolate and cayenne

“Growing up, my mom always made hot chocolate and champurrado with Abuelita, a traditional, cinnamon-infused chocolate commonly used in home cooking in Mexico. I replicated these flavors when creating the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookie by using milk chocolate, cinnamon and the addition of cayenne. Each bite reminds me of Mexico.” — Chef Yasmin Gutierrez

Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies with milk chocolate and cayenne

Chef Yasmin Gutierrez turns up the heat in these&nbsp;Mexican chocolate cookies with a touch of ground cayenne.

Yield: One dozen cookies

Cookie dough Ingredients:

  • 10 oz bittersweet chocolate 
  • ½ cup and 2 tsp flour 
  • 3 tbsp cocoa powder
  • ¼ tsp baking powder 
  • ¼ tsp ground cayenne
  • pinch of salt 
  • 5 tbsp butter 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 3 eggs 
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract 
  • 4 oz chopped milk chocolate 

Cookie Dusting Ingredients (per batch of cookies):

  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 4 tsp ground cinnamon 
  • ¼ tsp ground cayenne

Directions:

To Prepare Cookie Dusting: 

1. In a bowl, whisk together the sugar, ground cinnamon and ground cayenne until blended. Set aside. 

To Prepare Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies: 

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. 

2. In a saucepan or the microwave, heat the bittersweet chocolate until fully melted. Set aside to cool. 

3. Whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking powder, ground cayenne and salt until blended. Set aside. 

4. Using a mixer, beat the butter until fluffy. 

5. Add in the sugar and vanilla and continue to beat for about two minutes, or until it is fully blended and a light color. 

6. Add eggs one at a time and beat well to incorporate. Continue to beat for five minutes until the mixture is pale and creamy. 

7. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add in the melted bittersweet chocolate. Once fully mixed, turn the mixer off and remove bowl from mixer. 

8. Using a spatula, fold in the flour mixture and chopped milk chocolate. 

9. Scoop dough onto parchment-lined sheet trays. 

10. Press down on each dough ball slightly and lightly coat with cookie dusting. 

11. Bake for about 16 minutes, or until the tops are cracked and the center is still very lightly soft. 

12. Allow cookies to cool completely, and enjoy! 

Yasmin Gutierrez, partner and executive pastry chef at Beatrix, presents her Spicy Mexican chocolate cookies.

