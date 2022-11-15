The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Holiday Guide 2022 Entertainment and Culture Taste

Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Bill Kim’s Korean rice cake soup with simmered dumplings recipe

“Korean rice cake soup is my favorite thing — really a childhood memory for me,” chef Kim says.

By  Contributor
   
SHARE Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Bill Kim’s Korean rice cake soup with simmered dumplings recipe
Chef Bill Kim is photographed at urbanbelly in Wicker Park.

Chef Bill Kim is photographed at urbanbelly in Wicker Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

We asked Chicago chefs to share their favorite holiday recipes, dishes that reflect their cultural traditions, and to tell us why the recipes mean so much to them. Here is one recipe to make at home during the holiday season or any time of year.

Chef Bill Kim

urbanbelly (1542 N. Damen Ave.) and The Table at Crate (35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook)

Dish: Tteok Guk with Mandu (Korean Rice Cake Soup with Simmered Dumplings)

“Korean rice cake soup is my favorite thing — really a childhood memory for me. The dish is something that’s eaten as a celebration when you’re a kid in Korea. It’s also a soup you have on New Year’s that brings you good luck into the next year. I still ask my mom to make it for me every year because I love it so much. It’s something that we connect with and it reminds me of how I grew up as a child” — Chef Bill Kim

Tteok Guk with Mandu (Korean Rice Cake Soup with Simmered Dumplings)

Tteok Guk with Mandu (Korean Rice Cake Soup with Simmered Dumplings) is presented by Chef Bill Kim at urbanbelly.

Tteok Guk with Mandu (Korean Rice Cake Soup with Simmered Dumplings) is presented by Chef Bill Kim at urbanbelly.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz of store-bought raw Korean BBQ Beef (Bulgogi)
  • 5 cups low-sodium beef broth
  • 1 cup cold water
  • 1 tbsp chopped garlic
  • 10 pieces store-bought beef dumplings
  • 2 cups sliced fresh rice cakes
  • 12 cup scallion, chopped

Optional garnishes

  • 1 egg “crepe” (recipe follows)
  • 1 pack seasoned Gim nori
  • 1 tsp Korean chili flake

Directions:

1. In a medium Dutch oven, sauté Korean BBQ beef until fully cooked — 3 to 4 minutes. Cool and chop into bite-size pieces and set aside.

2. Add the low-sodium beef broth to Dutch oven and water, then simmer for 5 minutes. Add chopped garlic and chopped scallion and cook for 2 more minutes.

3. Add dumplings to the simmering beef broth for 3 minutes or until the dumplings float to the top, and then add fresh rice cake. Cook for 3 minutes or until the rice cakes are soft and tender to the touch.

4. Make sure the broth comes to a boil with dumplings and rice cakes. This helps the broth get richer in flavor.

5. Ladle the steaming soup into an individual bowl garnished with chopped Korean BBQ beef, thinly sliced egg “crepe” (recipe follows), Gim nori and Korean chili flake.

Egg Crepe Ingredients:

  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp butter
  • Pinch of salt and 1 turn of black pepper mill

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, lightly beat the egg and season with salt and pepper

2. Heat 12-inch nonstick pan over medium heat; add butter, then add seasoned egg mixture

3. Tilt the pan so the mixture cooks fully on both sides. Do not overcook — there should be no brown color on the egg “crepe”

4. Remove from the pan cool, then roll egg “crepe” and slice into thin strips.

Chef Bill Kim garnishes a bowl of Tteokguk with Mandu.

Chef Bill Kim garnishes a bowl of Tteok Guk with Mandu.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In Recipes
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef John Boudouvas’ grilled sourdough crostini and smoked potato gnocchi recipes
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef David DiGregorio’s ‘Holiday Pescatore’ recipe
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Kaze Chan’s recipe for Vietnamese pork
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Raul Gutierrez’s cochinita pibil recipe
Holiday dining at home: Evanston chef D’Andre Carter’s recipes for collard greens and smoked turkey, cornbread muffins
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Joe Flamm’s Christmas ravoli recipe
The Latest
Maurice Cox, commissioner of the city’s Department of Planning and Development, discusses community development grants during a news conference at the Kehrein Center For The Arts on the West Side, Monday morning, July 18, 2022.
Lightfoot unveils, ‘Invest South/West: The Second Act’
The plan is to spur “in-fill development” on 5,600 city-owned vacant lots in Invest South/West communities to stop what Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox calls “the bleeding of Black and Brown families” leaving Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
Nonnina executive chef John Boudouvas is photographed at the North Side restaurant.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Holiday Guide 2022
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef John Boudouvas’ grilled sourdough crostini and smoked potato gnocchi recipes
Greece meets Italy in two of Nonnina chef’s favorite recipes.
By Contributor
 
rev_1_CSC_11200_High_Res_JPEG.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ fires off bits of nostalgia like Red Ryder BB’s
Peter Billingsley, star of the beloved 1983 holiday movie, returns as a dad going back to his Indiana hometown.
By Richard Roeper
 
An assault rifle the feds say authorities seized from a member of the Wicked Town street gang.
Crime
Head of murderous Wicked Town street gang convicted by federal jury
The trial of Donald “Lil’ Don” Lee and Torance “Blackie” Benson stretched across more than nine weeks and repeatedly exposed jurors to evidence of brutal murders, which prosecutors say were committed amid Wicked Town’s reign of terror on the West Side.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chef David DiGregorio stands inside Osteria Via Stato on the North Side.
Holiday Guide 2022
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef David DiGregorio’s ‘Holiday Pescatore’ recipe
This recipe for seafood stew is often served as part of the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas celebration, the chef at Osteria Via Stato says.
By Contributor
 