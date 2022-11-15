The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Holiday Guide 2022 Entertainment and Culture Taste

Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Joe Flamm’s Christmas ravoli recipe

Ravioli in tomato sauce is a breeze with the Rose Mary chef’s recipe.

By  Contributor
   
SHARE Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Joe Flamm’s Christmas ravoli recipe
Chef Joe Flamm, owner of Rose Mary restaurant, is photographed at his Fulton Market eatery.

Chef Joe Flamm, owner of Rose Mary restaurant, is photographed at his Fulton Market eatery.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

We asked Chicago chefs to share their favorite holiday recipes, dishes that reflect their cultural traditions, and to tell us why the recipes mean so much to them. Here is one recipe to make at home during the holiday season or any time of year.

Chef Joe Flamm

Rose Mary (932 W. Fulton) and BLVD Steakhouse (817 W. Lake St.)

Dish: Holiday Ravioli

“In our family, we make all of these from scratch but [we] have the army of my grandmas, nine children, 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, so we have the hands and tradition to crank out the 500 ravioli needed for the holidays. But, if you are short-staffed like most places, this is the easy route.” — Chef Joe Flamm

Holiday Ravioli

Chef Joe Flamm’s holiday ravioli is easy to make at home using your favorite cheese and/or meat ravioli.

Chef Joe Flamm’s holiday ravioli is easy to make at home using your favorite cheese and/or meat ravioli.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ingredients:

  • 3 (28 oz) cans of tomato puree
  • 2 oz minced garlic
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp ground fennel seed
  • 4 oz diced onion
  • 4 oz olive oil
  • 2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 lb meat ravioli
  • 1 lb cheese ravioli
  • salt to taste

Directions:

1. Heat a large dutch oven over medium heat, add olive oil and sweat onions and garlic until soft and tender, about 5-8 minutes.

2. Add in pepper and fennel seed, toast until fragrant.

3. Add in cans of tomatoes.

4. Stir constantly until it simmers and lower heat to keep at a simmer for 45 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes.

5. Bring a very large pot of water to a boil, add enough salt to taste a good saline quality, Once boiling drop in both types of ravioli and cook until 90% finished, then add to sauce.

6. Cook in sauce until tender and plump, plate and add lots of Parmesan cheese that you made one of your younger cousins grate for you, preferably your little brother if available.

Chef Joe Flamm plates his holiday ravioli at Rose Mary restaurant.&nbsp;

Chef Joe Flamm plates his holiday ravioli at Rose Mary restaurant.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In Recipes
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef John Boudouvas’ grilled sourdough crostini and smoked potato gnocchi recipes
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef David DiGregorio’s ‘Holiday Pescatore’ recipe
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Kaze Chan’s recipe for Vietnamese pork
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Raul Gutierrez’s cochinita pibil recipe
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef Bill Kim’s Korean rice cake soup with simmered dumplings recipe
Holiday dining at home: Evanston chef D’Andre Carter’s recipes for collard greens and smoked turkey, cornbread muffins
The Latest
Maurice Cox, commissioner of the city’s Department of Planning and Development, discusses community development grants during a news conference at the Kehrein Center For The Arts on the West Side, Monday morning, July 18, 2022.
Lightfoot unveils, ‘Invest South/West: The Second Act’
The plan is to spur “in-fill development” on 5,600 city-owned vacant lots in Invest South/West communities to stop what Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox calls “the bleeding of Black and Brown families” leaving Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
Nonnina executive chef John Boudouvas is photographed at the North Side restaurant.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Holiday Guide 2022
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef John Boudouvas’ grilled sourdough crostini and smoked potato gnocchi recipes
Greece meets Italy in two of Nonnina chef’s favorite recipes.
By Contributor
 
rev_1_CSC_11200_High_Res_JPEG.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ fires off bits of nostalgia like Red Ryder BB’s
Peter Billingsley, star of the beloved 1983 holiday movie, returns as a dad going back to his Indiana hometown.
By Richard Roeper
 
An assault rifle the feds say authorities seized from a member of the Wicked Town street gang.
Crime
Head of murderous Wicked Town street gang convicted by federal jury
The trial of Donald “Lil’ Don” Lee and Torance “Blackie” Benson stretched across more than nine weeks and repeatedly exposed jurors to evidence of brutal murders, which prosecutors say were committed amid Wicked Town’s reign of terror on the West Side.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chef David DiGregorio stands inside Osteria Via Stato on the North Side.
Holiday Guide 2022
Holiday dining at home: Chicago chef David DiGregorio’s ‘Holiday Pescatore’ recipe
This recipe for seafood stew is often served as part of the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas celebration, the chef at Osteria Via Stato says.
By Contributor
 