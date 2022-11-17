Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night in Washington Heights.
The man, age unknown, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue about 11 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
New state Senate GOP leader welcomes billionaires’ bucks but warns party must ‘diversify our fundraising’
The Latest
The robberies occurred in the 4800 block of West Ainslie Street and in the 4900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.
A man and women were traveling north in the 8100 block of South Stony Island Avenue when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree, police said.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s ‘Ghosts’ tour a familiar lights- and lasers-filled Christmas extravaganza
The group, affectionately known as TSO, returns to Allstate Arena with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO and More.”
Six months after the abusive man’s death, his widow has found a new, better partner but feels guilty about her newfound joy.
Breezy Netflix docuseries explains how the sodamaker almost had to buy a fighter jet for a savvy customer.