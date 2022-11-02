17-year-old boy shot in Belmont Cragin

A 17-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday in Belmont Cragin, police said.
The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone in a red car fired shots around 3:25 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and arm, police said.
No one was in custody.
