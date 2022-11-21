The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Bucktown: Deer herd finds urban refuge at Rosehill Cemetery

There are few complaints about the deer, if you don’t mind them munching the fresh flowers.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Bucktown: Deer herd finds urban refuge at Rosehill Cemetery
As light snow falls across Chicago, a herd of white-tailed deer graze in Rosehill Cemetery at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. on the North Side, Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022.

As light snow falls across Chicago, a couple of white-tailed deer make themselves at home among the headstones in Rosehill Cemetery at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. on the North Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As a frosty wind raked the fallen leaves, two visitors to the cemetery nestled down in the grass.

They did not appear to be there to visit Leonard Peil, Florence A. McClenthen, Herman A. Poppenhusen — or even those who lie beneath headstones so old their names have been wiped clean away.

Perhaps they were lonely. Or maybe hungry. When a man with a bag of baby carrots approached, the buck of the pair got to its feet and sauntered over.

“I’m out of apples — they really like apples,” said Brian Keleher, 72, who regularly visits Rosehill Cemetery to see the wildlife.

He’s rarely disappointed. The cemetery staff members say there may be as many as 16 deer roaming the 335 acres of Rosehill, the city’s largest cemetery at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. There are even mature bucks with antlers with multiple points that would be an impressive catch for a hunter outside the city.

“The old-timers said that there have always been one or two. I don’t remember seeing that many until about the last five or six years,” said Michael Weidman, Rosehill’s director of family services.

Brian Keleher, 72, who regularly visits Rosehill Cemetery to see the wildlife, feeds carrots to a white-tailed deer Thursday afternoon.

Brian Keleher, 72, who regularly visits Rosehill Cemetery to see the wildlife, feeds carrots to a white-tailed deer on a visit last week.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In some places, deer are considered a pest — particularly when they munch prized flowers. But Weidman doesn’t see it that way.

“The deer are beautiful. They are very docile. They love to eat all of the flowers. So any flowers that people bring to their services and they lay on top of a fresh grave, usually by the next morning — with razor-like precision — all of the flowers have been eaten overnight,” he said. “When things get lean over the winter, they start eating a lot of the evergreens and yews and the arborvitae.”

The cemetery urges visitors not to feed the deer.

“We just don’t want them to be eating people food. We don’t want them to get used to that. They are wild animals,” Weidman said.

The cemetery is home to other creatures, too, of course: “We have six or seven coyotes I’ve seen. ... Geese, ducks, rats, mice, squirrels, raccoons, opossums and a staff of 13,” Weidman said.

Keleher, a retired nurse who lives in Rogers Park, said he comes to the cemetery a couple of times a week. In the summer, he sees giant snapping turtles in the cemetery’s ponds.

“I could go on and on about turtles. I’m a turtle fanatic,” he said.

On one occasion, a Sunday evening, he accidentally got stuck in the graveyard overnight when security locked the gates earlier than he was expecting.

“I just hung out in my car, made a few phone calls. I drove around, looking for a way to escape, but I couldn’t find a way out,” he said.

Had he found a way, he probably wouldn’t have been treated to the sight of a herd of 11 does all grazing together shortly after the gates were locked.

As light snow falls Wednesday afternoon across Chicago, a herd of white-tailed deer graze in Rosehill Cemetery at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. on the North Side.

As light snow falls last week across Chicago, a herd of white-tailed deer graze in Rosehill Cemetery.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A herd of white-tailed deer graze in Rosehill Cemetery on Wednesday.

A white-tailed deer at Rosehill Cemetery.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A buck and a doe relax near headstones in Rosehill Cemetery on Thursday.

A buck and a doe relax near headstones in Rosehill Cemetery last Thursday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Brian Keleher, 72, feeds carrots to a white-tailed deer Thursday afternoon at Rosehill Cemetery on the North Side.

Brian Keleher, 72, brought carrots to feed the white-tailed deer last Thursday afternoon at Rosehill Cemetery on the North Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A buck grunts as he chases does around Rosehill Cemetery on Wednesday.

A buck grunts as he chases does around Rosehill Cemetery.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A pair of does stand in Rosehill Cemetery as light snow falls across Chicago on Wednesday.

A pair of does stand among the headstones in Rosehill Cemetery.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A buck walks around Rosehill Cemetery at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. on the North Side on Thursday.

A buck walks around Rosehill Cemetery on the North Side last week.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Man dies after crashing his car while fleeing traffic stop, 2 teens among 6 injured
City blows deadline to make all polling places accessible, deeply frustrating disabled voters 30 years after ADA became law
1 killed, 2 teens among 14 others shot in Chicago since Friday evening
Man killed, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
William J. Kunkle Jr. dies at 81; prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case
Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Girl, 15, and a man fatally shot in Austin, another person critically wounded
They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Man dies after crashing his car while fleeing traffic stop, 2 teens among 6 injured
Officers were approaching a Hyundai Sonatta in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue Sunday night when the driver made a U-turn and struck an Infiniti and a Honda SUV, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I caught husband belittling me to his boss on the phone
Man apologized, but his wife feels hurt and insulted
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Poker_Face_Film_Productions.Master_Unit_Stills_RETOUCHED.Photo_Brook_Rushton._DSC8821.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Poker Face’: Russell Crowe’s promising gambling film devolves into implausible heist
It’s a half-baked story, despite the star’s commanding presence and solid directorial skills.
By Richard Roeper
 
A rendering of a proposed development on the Southwest Side at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 47th Street. The development proposed by the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council is one of six finalists vying for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation’s $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
Back of the Yards group wants to create family hub with affordable housing, health care and more: ‘This is what we need’
The Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council is one of six finalists for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
By Michael Loria
 