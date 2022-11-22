The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
We need protection against risk of hearing loss and noise pollution

I am concerned that the Illinois Environmental Council has not established standards for the health risks associated with noise pollution and the city has no environmental council.

Young people are particularly vulnerable to hearing loss because of their use of personal listening devices, such as smartphones, headphones and earbuds, and from visiting loud music venues, amid poor regulatory enforcement, according to the World Health Organization.

I read with interest and concern your reporting that about 1 billion young people may be at risk for hearing loss due to exposure to loud noise.

It was interesting to discover that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that exposure to 85 decibel-level noise for more than 2 ½ hours is dangerous to the individual’s hearing, and 98 decibels is dangerous after 38 minutes.

I’m concerned that the city allows concerts in Grant Park to “blast” music into the city at levels of much greater and longer duration than is safe. Indeed, a news article this past summer reported that one Grant Park resident reported the decibel level in their apartment’s living room at 87 decibels, for 6 hours.

And I am concerned that the Illinois Environmental Council has not established standards for the health risks associated with noise pollution and the city has no environmental council.

Something is wrong with either the CDC or our city and state.

Jim Murray, Loop

Mayor should stop her threats

As a former resident of the city, I am astounded at how Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatens. Aldi closed a store in the city and the mayor said: “Aldi’s, hear me loud and clear, come to the table and talk and work with us or there are going to be major challenges for you in the city of Chicago.”

She sounds more like a mob boss than mayor. 

She doesn’t scream at Boeing and Citadel for leaving the city, just others trying to make a profit. It is called capitalism, and perhaps if the city was run safely and well, the stores would have customers and workers so they wouldn’t need to close.

Malcolm Montgomery, Flossmoor 

