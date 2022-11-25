4 people injured in three-way traffic crash in Roseland

Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Roseland.

A man, 75, was driving an SUV westbound on 103rd Street about 4 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a SUV that was northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue and had slowed to make a left turn, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old girl driving the northbound SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Two women in a nearby Ford Escape also were injured when that vehicle was struck, Chicago police said, though police did not specify which vehicle struck the Escape.

The two women were taken to the same hospital; one, a 24-year-old, was listed in critical condition while the other, a 22-year-old, was listed in fair condition, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

No citations were given to the 75-year-old man. No other injuries were reported.

