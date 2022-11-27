2 dead, 3 hurt when car crashes into building in Des Plaines, causing gas leak

Two people are dead and three others injured after a car crashed into a building in Des Plaines Sunday, police said.

A Honda SUV crossed oncoming lanes on Northwest Highway and struck two pedestrians just after noon, a 42-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, who both later died, according to Des Plaines police.

The driver of the car, a 71-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A girl and boy, whose ages weren’t released, were in the car at the time of the crash, but neither was seriously injured.

A gas leak was reported in a building damaged by the crash, and the Des Plaines Fire Department is working with utility Nicor Gas to investigate.

Drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor in the accident, according to the preliminary investigation, police said.

