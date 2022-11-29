The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Goodman’s ‘Christmas Carol’ and its longtime Scrooge wows a first-time viewer

Larry Yando portrays the miser’s transformation with admirable aplomb in a production of depth and spectacle.

By  Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Goodman’s ‘Christmas Carol’ and its longtime Scrooge wows a first-time viewer
ACC22_2.jpg

Scrooge (Larry Yando, right) is terrified by the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley (Kareem Bandealy), in “A Christmas Carol.”

Liz Lauren

Charles Dickens’ novella “A Christmas Carol” was first released in December of 1843.

By February of 1844, there was already a stage adaptation being performed in London.

To call the story popular would be to understate its hold on our imaginations both about Christmas and, for many, about the theater itself, since many a child was introduced to live performance by seeing a version of this tale following Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from misanthropic miser to merry philanthropist.

It seems perfectly reasonable, then, to consider that the Goodman Theatre’s productions of the piece, which the company now is staging for the 45th time (a fact deserving of a jaw-dropping emoji!), has contributed to Chicago’s very development as a world-class theater city by nurturing new generations of ticket-buyers.

‘A Christmas Carol’

A Christmas Carol

When: Through Dec. 31

Where: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St.

Tickets: $25-$144

Info: goodmantheatre.org

Running time: 2 hours and 20 minutes with one intermission

With a spirit of curiosity, and a bit of age- and era-induced softening of my “Bah! Humbug!” attitude towards the season, I made a virgin visit to see “A Christmas Carol” at our city’s largest theatrical institution.

Directed by Jessica Thebus for the third time and starring Larry Yando as Scrooge for the 15th (another jaw-dropper), the show comes across as one of ideal balance: scary but never too scary for kids; filled with a varied mix of stylish theatrical bells and whistles but most resonant at its simplest and most human; funny but never cheaply so; quickly paced but not without intriguing moments of detail. 

And, from start to finish, just self-aware enough of its presentational qualities. The diverse casting helps, but so does the choice of adapter Tom Creamer to keep narration, which he rather easily could have excised. He kept it with purpose, and as the Narrator, Andrew White reminds us at key times that this is an act of storytelling through and through. A good yarn.

Theater, you see, is pleasing and involving and emotional and … joyful. The form communicates the story’s meaning — be more generous; value people over riches, you can’t take it with you, etc. — but it does so through this marvelous thing called play-acting.

Which brings us to Mr. Yando and his Scrooge.

This is a meticulously polished performance. His gestures and expressions are exactly timed and yet always feel authentic. He attunes us to his different scowls and raised eyebrows and grunting/chuckling sounds so that his smallest change of expression communicates multitudes, whether for comedy or pathos. It’s the epitome of what’s meant by a performer who has the audience “eating out of the palm of his hand.”

And this deep, deep skill is an essential and oft-missing ingredient for a moving and meaningful “A Christmas Carol.” The heart of the story depends on Scrooge going on a journey that is too often portrayed, in productions I have seen, as passive; after all, Scrooge mostly is the audience of what the Ghosts show him, and then too shockingly abrupt.

Not Yando’s. Perhaps the actor had this character arc down some 15 stagings ago, but it’s more likely he has refined it over time to achieve the level of nuanced, stage-by-stage evolution we see here.

His Scrooge is terrified by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley (Kareem Bandealy, so compelling and helped enormously by Richard Woodbury’s richly evocative sound design). Then he’s made vulnerable by the Ghost of Christmas Past (Lucky Stiff, with a glowing half-moon on her head). With the help of the Ghost of Christmas Present (an exceptional Bethany Thomas as a type of nature Goddess, leading what I consider the strongest sequences of the evening), he discovers empathy and becomes conscious of how others perceive him.

And, finally, led silently by the visually striking Ghost of Christmas Future (Daniel Jose Molina, on stilts and with crow’s mask), he finally becomes so overwhelmed by the weight of social judgment and recognition of his own misery that he breaks and awakes reborn. It’s the most emotionally affecting version I have seen.

And then there is the spectacle of it all, thanks to a team of world-class designers. They place Scrooge within a world that is social, natural, and existential, from a realistic workplace and family feast, to a blanket of branches and a winsome background deer, to the heavy clanking sound of Jacob Marley’s chains and the visual splendor of a beautiful starry night.

Together, these visual and aural flourishes provide this classy evening with its crowning touch: a sense of wonder.

Next Up In Theater
Things to Do in Chicago Nov. 24-30: The Mix
Friendship, humanity are put to the test amid the most horrific of circumstances in ‘The Island’
‘A Christmas Story’ stage musical not quite as warm and fuzzy as the movie, but still a treat
In must-see ‘Lion King,’ the commitment to great artistry is everywhere
Ho, ho, no: ‘Elf — The Musical’ suffers from a serious lack of Christmas magic
Holiday things to do in Chicago: Christmas lights, skates, crafts and more family fun
The Latest
Eddie Jackson running with the ball after a takeaway.
Bears
Bears put S Eddie Jackson on injured reserve, sign A.J. Thomas from practice squad
The Bears also are monitoring injuries to Jaquan Brisker and Dane Cruikshank at safety.
By Jason Lieser
 
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Politics
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
The charges come more than a year after a federal grand jury subpoenaed the agency in May 2021 seeking records on Mustafaa Saleh and two dozen properties the land bank obtained and sold.
By Jon Seidel
 
St. Ignatius junior varsity hockey players gather in prayer moments after a truck driver plowed into their bus in Indiana on Nov. 12, injuring 16 of them.
News
St. Ignatius hockey parents worried their kids were dead for almost an hour before finding them injured in Indiana ER after crash
Parents of the 16 injured students have filed a lawsuit against the truck driver, who was allegedly driving intoxicated Nov. 12 when he struck the bus, flipping it on its side.
By David Struett
 
United States’ Yunus Musah, right, Aaron Long, center, and Sean Johnson celebrate after defeating Iran in the World Cup.
Soccer
U.S. advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
The Americans finished second in Group B with five points, two behind England, and will play the Netherlands on Saturday.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
merlin_109960065.jpg
Bears
1st-and-10: D-line moves to top of Bears’ want list
The Bears still need a dynamic receiver and an upgrade at tackle to accelerate the development of Justin Fields. But a defense that can’t stop the run or pressure the quarterback could become a bigger impediment to Ryan Poles’ rebuild.
By Mark Potash
 