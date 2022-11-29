The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Bally’s officials address concerns about temporary Medinah Temple casino at community meeting

Bally’s casino is set to temporarily occupy the historic Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., before moving to its permanent riverfront location on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Bally’s officials address concerns about temporary Medinah Temple casino at community meeting
merlin_110014174.jpg

Christopher Jewett, left, vice president of corporate development with Bally’s, Luis Collado with STL Architects, Ameet Patel, senior vice president and regional general manager of Bally’s, and Tim Doron senior traffic consultant with Fish Transportation, met with members of the public to address concerns over development of a casino at Medinah Temple.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

City officials and Bally’s Corp. leaders aimed to allay some concerns from residents about the planned transformation of Medinah Temple downtown into a temporary casino at a community meeting Tuesday evening.

Bally’s casino is set to temporarily occupy the historic Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., before moving to its permanent riverfront location on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street. The gambling company won the city’s approval of a new site in River West in May.

In the ensuing months, Bally’s and city officials have held meetings with members of the community to answer their concerns, which include increased traffic in the neighborhood and job opportunities for minorities.

The meeting Tuesday was held at Voco hotel in River North.

Christopher Jewett, Bally’s vice president of corporate development, and Ameet Patel, senior vice president of regional operations, discussed job fairs and some of the community-based initiatives the company has planned in the coming months.

Tim Doron, who works for Fish Transportation and is a senior traffic consultant on the project, presented findings in a report commissioned by Bally’s on the parking surrounding the site. The report found the nearly 5,000-plus spaces in nearby garages were “adequate” to cover the estimated peak demand of about 500 spaces during normal casino operating hours.

Related

“Suffice it to say there is plentiful parking in the area,” Doron said, causing some members of the audience to shake their heads. He added that he visited the parking garages near Medinah Temple during peak times and counted empty spaces. Doron also presented diagrams showing how the valet parking, loading and unloading zones and ride-share systems would operate on the streets surrounding the casino.

Some neighbors weren’t convinced by Doron’s report. The Rev. Lisa Hackney-James of St. James Cathedral, which is about a block away from the temple, was concerned about parishioners being able to find parking to attend Sunday services.

merlin_110014188.jpg

Bally’s executive Christopher Jewett, left, said the firm was planning job fairs and community-based initiatives before the casino opens.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“I have families with children who drive down and drag their kids to church, and I’m wondering what assurance they’ll have that they’re not going to show up to a saturated parking situation,” Hackney-James said during the public comment period.

Chicago police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter gave a brief presentation on the department’s plan to work with Bally’s to keep patrons safe. The plan includes more patrols in addition to Bally hiring private security, increased surveillance cameras and training officers on safety issues generally associated with casinos.

“We’ve done everything we can to work collaboratively with Bally’s to ensure public safety in and around the venue,” Carter said.

Bally’s filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board in August, seeking approval for the riverfront casino-resort at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street. The project still needs approval from the Chicago Plan Commission, which will have a hearing on the proposal next month.

The 2019 state law that created the Chicago casino license and five others across Illinois gives the gaming board up to a year to review Bally’s application, with the possibility of an extension beyond that.

A neighborhood association has made several requests regarding the construction of the permanent site in River West, including extending streets and adding a public park.

Officials will discuss plans for the permanent casino at the next community meeting, which will take place Dec. 5 at the Chicago Tribune Publishing Center, 700 W. Chicago Ave. 

merlin_110014200.jpg

Community members attending Tuesday’s hearing at the Voco hotel on the Bally’s casino at Medinah Temple expressed concerns about safety, parking, traffic and minority hiring.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Boy, 16, shot while walking in Roseland
Former detective takes stand in CPD whistleblower case
Pritzker announces bipartisan deal with business and labor to pay off unemployment fund debt: ‘We can find common ground’
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
Business leaders to form political action committee to prevent City Council from making sharp left turn
GOP leaders McCarthy, McConnell condemn Nick Fuentes, whose path to hate started in Chicago suburbs
The Latest
Dain Dainja
College Sports
Illinois blows out Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC challenge
Coleman Hawkins had a triple-double for the Illini (6-1)
By Sun-Times wires
 
Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery (24) gets fouled on the way up but still finishes his dunk with style.
High School Basketball
Mekhi Lowery leads balanced Oswego East past West Aurora
Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East’s 6-7 forward, has matured into a multi-faceted weapon for the Wolves.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A boy, 16, was shot Tuesday while walking down the street in Roseland.
Crime
Boy, 16, shot while walking in Roseland
The teen was shot in the left leg and foot and was hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_101647685.jpg
News
Former detective takes stand in CPD whistleblower case
Isaac Lambert has sued city, CPD claiming he was demoted for refusing to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed, disabled teen in 2017.
By Andy Grimm
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference in Springfield on Tuesday.
Springfield
Pritzker announces bipartisan deal with business and labor to pay off unemployment fund debt: ‘We can find common ground’
Pritzker announced the state had reached a deal via the agreed bill process to contribute $1.8 billion and add $450 million as an interest-free loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Lawmakers are in Springfield for the fall veto session — and changes to the massive criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act are still anticipated.
By Tina Sfondeles
 