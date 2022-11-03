The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park

Derrek Booker, 34, was found in an empty lot in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
Two people were wounded in separate shootings July 16, 2022 on the same block in Grand Crossing.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

Derrek Booker, 34, was found just after 1 p.m. in an empty lot in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Streetwith multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

Next Up In News
Man shot to death in East Garfield Park drive-by
Pulse of the Heartland: South Shore voters hope Obama center brings change to believe in — but they take nothing for granted
After West Side mass shooting, leaders offer hope, call for more funding to combat violence: ‘We are not destroyed’
North Side man charged with sending GOP gov hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat: ‘I know where his kids sleep’
Avalanche of mail hitting Illinois voters, but funding behind partisan ‘newspapers’ not disclosed
Video shows Chicago cop fatally shooting man who fired gun during chase in Old Town
The Latest
A 2-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Nov. 4, 2021, in Harvey.
Crime
Man shot to death in East Garfield Park drive-by
Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone from inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Raising my grandson can be fun but it’s limiting my life
With the boy’s biological father gone, his mother too busy and his stepdad not interested, the task of bringing him up falls to his grandparents.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
4154602_1.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Joan Didion estate sale features author’s notebooks, sunglasses, typewriter
The auction, titled ‘An American Icon: Property from the Collection of Joan Didion’ will take place at Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, and online Nov. 16.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
CR_JJ_08272022_00787__1_.jpeg
Movies and TV
On HBO Max special, comedian Chris Redd makes even the heavy stuff hilarious
The ‘SNL’ alum tells anecdotes about drugs, gang violence and prison in a way that makes us laugh and nod our heads in recognition.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jennifer Schultz, 71, leans against her fence outside her South Shore home on Wednesday.
Elections
Pulse of the Heartland: South Shore voters hope Obama center brings change to believe in — but they take nothing for granted
South Shore was long seen as a “first-house neighborhood” for middle-class residents, and it saw one of its favorite daughters go to the White House as first lady. Residents now hope the nearby Obama Presidential Center will make it “an area where people want to move into.”
By Elvia Malagón
 