Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

Derrek Booker, 34, was found just after 1 p.m. in an empty lot in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Streetwith multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

