Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon in West Garfield Park.
Derrek Booker, 34, was found just after 1 p.m. in an empty lot in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Streetwith multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His death was ruled a homicide.
Authorities have not released any additional information.
Pulse of the Heartland: South Shore voters hope Obama center brings change to believe in — but they take nothing for granted
After West Side mass shooting, leaders offer hope, call for more funding to combat violence: ‘We are not destroyed’
North Side man charged with sending GOP gov hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat: ‘I know where his kids sleep’
The Latest
Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone from inside opened fire.
With the boy’s biological father gone, his mother too busy and his stepdad not interested, the task of bringing him up falls to his grandparents.
The auction, titled ‘An American Icon: Property from the Collection of Joan Didion’ will take place at Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, and online Nov. 16.
The ‘SNL’ alum tells anecdotes about drugs, gang violence and prison in a way that makes us laugh and nod our heads in recognition.
Pulse of the Heartland: South Shore voters hope Obama center brings change to believe in — but they take nothing for granted
South Shore was long seen as a “first-house neighborhood” for middle-class residents, and it saw one of its favorite daughters go to the White House as first lady. Residents now hope the nearby Obama Presidential Center will make it “an area where people want to move into.”