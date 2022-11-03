The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

In-person learning is better for college students

One impact of the pandemic is that community college enrollment fell 14%, mostly among Black and Latino students. Once school is fully “normal” again, enrollment will increase.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE In-person learning is better for college students
Community college enrollment fell during the pandemic. Going back to in-person learning will bring students back, one college student writes.

Community college enrollment fell during the pandemic. Going back to full in-person learning will bring students back, one college student writes.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The Sun-Times editorial, “There’s plenty of work to do to improve Illinois schools” noted the challenges schools faced during the pandemic. One is that community college enrollment fell 14% among primarily Black and Latino students.

I am a college student who was affected by the switch from in-person attendance to virtual, remote learning, and I believe that in-person learning helps students comprehend and understand the material better.You cannot focus when you are at home and there are so many things distracting you. Some of my previous classmates had children at home, and it was overwhelming to care for them while attempting to learn and engage in their own studies. Even teachers find it difficult to teach remotely.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 375 words. Check out our guidelines.

However, a lot of schools did not give teachers the opportunity to participate in remote learning decisions. Teachers should be asked for their insight, because it’s not easy getting students focused via the computer. Students’ voices are equally important. No one understands a person’s home situation better than the person living it.

I believe that once school is “normal” again, the percentage of Black and Latino students enrolled in college will increase.

Bobby Sapp, student, Northeastern Illinois University

Remembering the Illinois Central train crash

It’s disgraceful the “hardest-working paper in America” could not have worked a little harder and found a few inches of space in its Oct. 30 edition to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Illinois Central train crash in which 45 people died and hundreds more were injured in Chicago’s worst transit disaster.

A news story recalling the shattered lives and careers of hard-working Chicagoans on their way to work and school that day would have been meaningful to your readers.

Where are your brains and heart?

John H. Flannigan, Albany Park

Go over SAFE-T Act, piece by piece

Ihave no doubt that there are important, desirable parts to the SAFE-T Act.But the problem with the current state of our governments, federal and state, is that every bill must be big.Really big.Sure, there are always some important issues to address. Then there are dozens of things that would never pass on their own, that they hope you don’t see and know about until the bill is passed.That’s how the government can waste billions of dollars. They stick items in enormous spending bills that nobody has time to check and question.

It seems the SAFE-T Act must be gone over again, piece by piece. Are all the critics wrong?If a bill has that many critics, then government needs to step back and try to build a consensus rather than forcing things on the public that are highly divisive.Remember our Constitution: “... to form a more perfect union...insure domestic tranquility...”

Government is not only not doing its job, it is working against the American people when it pushes through unpopular, contentious legislation.

Larry Craig, Wilmette

Next Up In Commentary
GOP cheers a ghastly crime
Turn down the dial on rising Peoples Gas costs
Gun violence won’t stop until there’s accountability
Nag the young people in your life to vote
Senate must vote now to save DACA, provide path to citizenship for immigrant ‘dreamers’
Where’s the civility in this age of political rage?
The Latest
The Bears acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 253: Bears wrap wild week vs. Dolphins
The Bears try to keep things together after some major moves by the front office.
By Sun-Times staff
 
AB_single_shot.jpg
Sports Media
Former Bears DE Alex Brown standing out on NBC Sports Chicago’s ‘Football Aftershow’
“I love taking to people, and I love football,” Brown said. “If somehow I could convince someone to pay me to talk about football, it’d be awesome. That led me down that path.”
By Jeff Agrest
 
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will be hosting a screening Nov. 4, 2022 honoring Chicago artist Norman Parish.
News
DuSable Black history museum to host screening honoring Chicago artist Norman Parish
The documentary, titled “Walls of Respect: Norman Parish and the Parish Art Gallery,” honors the life, work and legacy of the artist and art dealer.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. (Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox’ new manager Pedro Grifol makes good first impression
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long, long time,” Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_109288986.jpg
Afternoon Edition
South Shore residents talk midterms, the story behind fake ‘newspapers’ in your mailbox and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 