The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Would-be minority pot entrepreneurs say state rules are scaring off investors

Regulations for businesses who got licenses in Illinois ‘social equity’ lottery make it hard to raise cash, panelists at a City Club luncheon said.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Would-be minority pot entrepreneurs say state rules are scaring off investors
Business owners who received cannabis license under the state’s social equity application process say they face hurdles that will prevent them from ever opening up.

Marijuana plants growing at a dispensary.

Getty

The small, minority-owned businesses that received “social equity” licenses to sell and grow cannabis in Illinois are likely to fail before they ever open their doors without changes to regulation, a panel of would-be pot entrepreneurs said Thursday at a City Club luncheon.

After years of delays related to litigation over the lottery for minority business owners, the state this summer nearly doubled the number of licensed cannabis businesses in Illinois when a stay preventing the licenses from being awarded was lifted.

But six months later, only one of those licensees has opened up, said panelist Ambrose Jackson, founder of the 1937 Group. Licensees have until March to stand up a business or risk losing their license, and most are struggling to raise the millions needed to get started, he said.

“From what I’m hearing talking to people it’s looking like upward of 80%” will miss the deadline, Ambrose said.

Illinois’ plan to build social equity into the growing cannabis industry by creating licenses for businesses led by minorities and individuals with minor criminal backgrounds is admirable, said panelist Doug Kelly, executive director of the Cannabis Equity Coalition Illinois.

But the delay between when the state selected licensees from the pool of minority candidates and when the licenses were officially awarded drained many start-ups of capital, Kelly said.

A state program to lend money to cannabis businesses —which can’t deal with conventional banks because their product is still illegal under federal law —has yet to distribute any funds to applicants, Kelly said. Rules governing social equity licensees prevent them from raising capital by selling shares and limits on the size of growing operations make them unattractive to investors, Kelly said.

“We’re hamstringing the social equity people,” Kelly said. “How is that equitable?”

The issues would be addressed by legislation in the veto session that begins in two weeks, or the lame duck session in January, said Jordan Abudayyeh, spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The cannabis loan program will be contacting applicants “in a few weeks,” and a memorandum from the state broadened the ways that social equity licensees can raise funds. She also said two social equity cannabis businesses have opened to date.

Former state Sen. Ricky Hendon, who did not attend the City Club panel but holds a social equity license, said he’s confident that rules will be changed in the veto session, but he said the state would have to extend the deadline to open a business by six months to ensure they’re able to thrive.

“If we don’t do that, then we won’t be the shining golden example of equity in the cannabis business that we said we were going to be,” he said.

Next Up In News
An otter by another name: Shedd Aquarium reveals names for rescued sea otters
Citing state law, judge reduces bail for pregnant woman facing murder charge
Bail denied for restaurant owner charged with killing pregnant girlfriend
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
Two Chicago cops face dismissal for allegedly lying about 2010 fatal shooting
Four days before budget vote, Lightfoot goes on offensive against balking City Council members
The Latest
Understanding your facial hair is the first step to manage your expectations and formulate a plan for growing a beard.
Well
‘Movember’ means it’s time for mighty mustaches and men’s health awareness
Movember is an annual event where people grow mustaches (and beards) for the entire month of November to raise awareness about men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.
By Natalie Neysa Alund | USA Today
 
San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks during a news conference on Oct. 31. in San Francisco.
Columnists
Elected Republicans have become Trumpists at heart
Most were silent after Paul Pelosi was attacked.
By Mona Charen
 
Newspapers packed with political messaging mailed to voters (left) and mailers from the Democratic Party of Illinois warning voters about them.
Editorials
Beware of fake ‘newspapers’ packaged as the old-school real deal
The right-wing “newspapers” that have been infiltrating Chicago-area voters’ mailboxes look like classic print products.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Milk or other dairy products are important for good health in children and adults. Dairy alternatives can be equally beneficial but reading the product labels is important.&nbsp;
Eat Well
Is milk still considered healthy? How much do we need to drink?
Experts say making it part of your diet is still recommended, but it’s not the only way to get nutrients.
By Saleen Martin | USA Today
 
048A8426_Credit_Shedd_Aquarium_and_Brenna_Hernandez.jpg
News
An otter by another name: Shedd Aquarium reveals names for rescued sea otters
Orphaned and dubbed ‘Otter 929’ and ‘Otter 926,’ Willow was chosen by an online vote, and Suri named by aquarium staff.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 