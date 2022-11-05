How the Super 25 fared in the second round

1. Mount Carmel (11-0)
7A: Won 24-6 at Downers Grove North
2. Loyola (10-1)
8A: Won 49-21 at Edwardsville
3. Lincoln-Way East (11-0)
8A: Won 17-14 at Neuqua Valley
4. York (11-0)
8A: Won 27-21 (2OT) at No. 10 Marist
5. Simeon (10-1)
6A: Lost 35-12 vs. No. 14 Crete-Monee
6. Glenbard West (10-1)
8A: Won 42-0 vs. No. 22 Glenbrook South
7. Hersey (10-1)
7A: Lost 19-13 (2OT) at No. 18 Batavia
8. Lemont (11-0)
6A: Won 38-24 at Quincy
9. Prospect (9-2)
7A: Lost 38-21 vs. No. 11 St. Rita
10. Marist (8-3)
8A: Lost 27-21 (2OT) vs. No. 4 York
11. St. Rita (9-2)
7A: Won 38-21 at No. 9 Prospect
12. Warren (9-1)
8A: at Andrew
13. Maine South (9-2)
8A: Won 42-0 at No. 24 South Elgin
14. Crete-Monee (9-2)
6A: Won 35-12 at No. 5 Simeon
15. Prairie Ridge (10-1)
6A: Won 57-22 vs. Kaneland
16. St. Charles North (10-1)
7A: Won 25-9 at Hoffman Estates
17. Wheaton North (9-1)
7A: vs. No. 19 Lake Zurich
18. Batavia (8-3)
7A: Won 19-13 (2OT) vs. No. 7 Hersey
19. Lake Zurich (9-1)
7A: at No. 17 Wheaton North
20. Brother Rice (6-4)
7A: vs. Collinsville
21. Plainfield North (10-1)
8A: Lost 24-13 vs. Lyons
22. Glenbrook South (9-2)
8A: Lost 42-0 at No. 6 Glenbard West
23. Sycamore (11-0)
5A: Won 43-0 at Carmel
24. South Elgin (10-1)
8A: Lost 42-0 vs. No. 13 Maine South
25. IC Catholic (10-1)
3A: Won 42-14 vs. Stillman Valley