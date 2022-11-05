The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 5, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

How the Super 25 fared in the second round

All the scores from the ranked teams.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE How the Super 25 fared in the second round
York’s John Renier (52) celebrates with fans after the team win against Marist in overtime.

Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

1. Mount Carmel (11-0)

7A: Won 24-6 at Downers Grove North

2. Loyola (10-1)

8A: Won 49-21 at Edwardsville

3. Lincoln-Way East (11-0)

8A: Won 17-14 at Neuqua Valley

4. York (11-0)

8A: Won 27-21 (2OT) at No. 10 Marist

5. Simeon (10-1)

6A: Lost 35-12 vs. No. 14 Crete-Monee

6. Glenbard West (10-1)

8A: Won 42-0 vs. No. 22 Glenbrook South

7. Hersey (10-1)

7A: Lost 19-13 (2OT) at No. 18 Batavia

8. Lemont (11-0)

6A: Won 38-24 at Quincy

9. Prospect (9-2)

7A: Lost 38-21 vs. No. 11 St. Rita

10. Marist (8-3)

8A: Lost 27-21 (2OT) vs. No. 4 York

11. St. Rita (9-2)

7A: Won 38-21 at No. 9 Prospect

12. Warren (9-1)

8A: at Andrew

13. Maine South (9-2)

8A: Won 42-0 at No. 24 South Elgin

14. Crete-Monee (9-2)

6A: Won 35-12 at No. 5 Simeon

15. Prairie Ridge (10-1)

6A: Won 57-22 vs. Kaneland

16. St. Charles North (10-1)

7A: Won 25-9 at Hoffman Estates

17. Wheaton North (9-1)

7A: vs. No. 19 Lake Zurich

18. Batavia (8-3)

7A: Won 19-13 (2OT) vs. No. 7 Hersey

19. Lake Zurich (9-1)

7A: at No. 17 Wheaton North

20. Brother Rice (6-4)

7A: vs. Collinsville

21. Plainfield North (10-1)

8A: Lost 24-13 vs. Lyons

22. Glenbrook South (9-2)

8A: Lost 42-0 at No. 6 Glenbard West

23. Sycamore (11-0)

5A: Won 43-0 at Carmel

24. South Elgin (10-1)

8A: Lost 42-0 vs. No. 13 Maine South

25. IC Catholic (10-1)

3A: Won 42-14 vs. Stillman Valley

