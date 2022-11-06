The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Man shot dead in Washington Heights

The man was attacked in the 500 block of West 99th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Washington Heights.

The man, whose age was unknown, was in the 500 block of West 99th Street about 4:50 p.m. when someone shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

DeMar DeRozan sees all too familiar blueprint as Bulls lose up North
Toronto made sure that someone else other than DeRozan would have to beat them on Sunday, and while there were good moments for the visiting team early on, that all went away in the final quarter.
By Joe Cowley
 
In final push, Kamala Harris frames election as fight for democracy and Republicans vow to ‘restore’ Illinois
Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Chicago comes a day after President Joe Biden campaigned for congressional Democrats in the suburbs, as the president, with his low approval ratings, has largely avoided some of the most competitive states.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Halas Intrigue, Episode 254: Justin Fields breaks out
The Bears quarterback continued to show progress.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Regular playing time remains a waiting game for Bulls rookie Dalen Terry, even after Sunday
Terry finally got some meaningful minutes against the Raptors, but the first-round pick still is dealing with a range of emotions. The message from coach Billy Donovan? Stay ready.
By Joe Cowley
 
Bears defense ‘just not good enough’ in loss to Dolphins
After giving up four touchdowns on the Dolphins’ first five possessions — their only reprieve was kicker Jason Sanders pushing a 29-yard field goal wide left late in the first half — the Bears didn’t allow a single point the rest of the way.
By Patrick Finley
 