Man shot dead in Washington Heights

A man was found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Washington Heights.
The man, whose age was unknown, was in the 500 block of West 99th Street about 4:50 p.m. when someone shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.

