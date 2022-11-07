The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sputtering Colts fire head coach Frank Reich

Indy (3-5-1) has the league’s lowest scoring offense.

By  Michael Marot | AP
   
The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss.

The Colts announced the move on Monday, one day after it went 0 for 14 on third down and totaled just 121 yards of offense in an ugly 26-3 loss at New England.

Indy (3-5-1) has the league’s lowest scoring offense. Team officials are expected to speak about the decision Monday night.

Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons and had them on the cusp of making it last season. But Indy lost its last two games to miss the postseason.

This is the third major move in three weeks for Indy. Two weeks ago, Reich announced the benching of longtime NFL veteran Matt Ryan, the league’s 2016 MVP. Last week, he fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though Reich was the one calling plays.

General manager Chris Ballard also traded running back Nyheim Hines last Tuesday, just before the trading deadline.

