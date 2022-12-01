The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 1, 2022
NFL Sports

Browns QB Deshaun Watson won’t answer non-football questions

Speaking to the media for the first time since Aug. 18, Watson declined to discuss his suspension or the reasons behind it. He has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions.

By  Tom Withers | AP
   
SHARE Browns QB Deshaun Watson won’t answer non-football questions
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during practice on Wednesday.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during practice on Wednesday.

David Richard/AP

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson refused to address non-football questions on Thursday in his first comments since returning from an 11-game NFL suspension over sexual misconduct allegations.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Aug. 18, Watson declined to discuss his suspension or the reasons behind it. He has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions.

The 27-year-old will play his first game for the Browns on Sunday in Houston, where he starred for four seasons with the Texans and where the alleged misconduct took place.

Watson opened with a statement, saying he was advised by his legal and clinical teams to only address “football questions.”

“I’m focusing on football,” he said. “My main focus is locked in on the game plan and trying to execute and make sure that I’m keeping the standard up for the Cleveland Browns so we can try to win.”

Watson agreed to the lengthy suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo professional counseling and therapy after an independent arbitrator ruled that he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

He wouldn’t say what he learned during his time away or if the counseling helped him.

“I respect your question,” Watson said inside Cleveland’s indoor field house. “I understand. But that’s more in that phase of clinical and legal stuff and I’ve been advised to stay away from that and keep that personal.”

Watson’s return to the field will be his first game in 700 days. In addition to facing former teammates and fans who cheered for him, some of the women who sued him over the allegations are expected to attend the game, according to their attorney.

“I’m excited,” Watson said. “I’m excited to just play football in general in front of Cleveland Browns fans, but also in front of some of the Houston Texans fans. I respect the whole organization of the Houston Texans. I respect the McNair family. I respect everyone that was there that drafted me in 2017. There’s been great memories, fun memories.”

“I have so much love for the city of Houston and H Town.”

Watson’s suspension started Aug. 30. He was banned from the team’s facility and returned Oct. 10, when he was allowed to attend meetings and work out. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Nov. 16.

Watson settled with 23 of the women who sued him over the allegations. Two lawsuits remaining pending.

He has always maintained he didn’t harass or force himself on any women. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him over the allegations.

Next Up In NFL
Luke Getsy: Bears QB Justin Fields likely limited all week
Patrick Mahomes: Matt Nagy helped me wow Chiefs before draft
Aaron Rodgers’ ‘I own you’ taunt is not forgotten
With Bears in his sights, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers feeling ‘pretty good’
Bears notebook: Injuries abound as practice for Packers game begins
Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice after serving suspension
The Latest
Eighth-grader Cooper Thorson hits a game-winning shot.
Sports
Illinois eighth-grader hits full-court buzzer-beater to win game
Cooper Thorson, an eighth-grader from Marseilles, Illinois, sank a running left-handed buzzer-beating shot from nearly full court to lift his MIlton Pope team to a 34-32 victory over Marseilles.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants team to play to a consistent standard
The Bulls have shown this season that they are capable of beating the league’s elite, but Wednesday was a reminder that they’ve also had some real embarrassing moments. While the loss to the Suns could be considered a one off, Donovan doesn’t think so, and definitely doesn’t want his players feeling that way.
By Joe Cowley
 
Sophie B. Hawkins&nbsp;
Music
As her hit debut turns 30, Sophie B. Hawkins keeps finding new audiences
Singer-songwriter rides revived interest in the ’90s, the era of ‘Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover’ and her other biggest singles.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
John Biggs stands outside after receiving a slip to retrieve his vehicle at the Chicago Auto Pound at 701 N. Sacramento Ave. in Humboldt Park, Thursday, December 1, 2022.
News
City tows 242 drivers on first night of winter parking ban. ‘This is horrible, horrible,’ driver says
The yearly tradition seems to always catch people off guard. Many people complained the ban was unfair, the signs were inadequate and penalties too steep.
By David Struett
 
A coyote is seen in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Evanston in February 2020. Humans should learn to live with wildlife in urban areas, the director of Lincoln Park Zoo writes.
Other Views
People can learn to coexist with urban wildlife. Lincoln Park Zoo is showing how.
By studying animals in urban habitats, we’re learning not just about them, but also about us, and how our worlds affect one another. The zoo is working with nearly 50 cities across the world to promote coexistence
By Megan Ross
 