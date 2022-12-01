The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Red Stars Sports Soccer

Owner Arnim Whisler has begun process of selling his stake in Red Stars

One source familiar with the situation said it’s very early in the process and the club is still actively looking for interested investors. The biggest change since October is Whisler’s willingness to sell.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Owner Arnim Whisler has begun process of selling his stake in Red Stars
AP21347695915233__1_.jpg

AP

Red Stars majority owner Arnim Whisler has begun the process of selling his stake in the National Women’s Soccer League club, multiple sources confirmed to the Sun-Times Thursday.

Whisler used a third-party adviser to facilitate the sale, sources confirmed, and an email was sent from the Red Stars board chair Kim Vender Moffat to shareholders Thursday morning detailing his move.

One source familiar with the situation said it’s very early in the process and the club is still actively looking for investors. The biggest change since October is Whisler’s willingness to sell.

Whisler, the majority owner of the club since it was founded in 2007, was urged to sell his stake by the board of directors and the entire Red Stars roster following the release of former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates’ report in October detailing systemic abuse that permeated the league. The report exposed Whisler’s knowledge of verbal and emotional abuse by former Red Stars coach Rory Dames dating back to 2014. Despite his knowledge of the abuse, Whisler allowed Dames to remain on staff until he resigned last November hours before the Washington Post published a report detailing claims of abuse.

The Post’s report and an explosive report by The Athletic contributed to the eventual investigation conducted by Yates which yielded a scathing over 150-page report detailing the failings of the league and specific owners to protect players.

Following Yates’ report, Whisler issued a statement announcing he would be stepping away from decision-making roles saying, ‘‘Our organization is committed to rebuilding trust and respect among players and staff towards our league and club, and I recognize that my current presence is a distraction.”

Portland Thorns owner, Merritt Paulson announced his intention to sell the club Thursday hours before news of Whisler’s plans were reported. The Thorns were another team exposed by investigative reporting over the last year and Yates’ report nearly two months ago.

The Red Stars had no comment on Whisler’s engaging of a third-party adviser and the NWSL has yet to respond to the Sun-Times request for comment.

Next Up In Sports
AP Illinois high school basketball rankings
Jonathan Toews takes accountability for Blackhawks’ double-pinching mistakes against Oilers
Bears predictions: Week 13 vs. Packers
Halas Intrigue, Episode 261: Is Aaron Rodgers the GOAT?
Bears QB Justin Fields practices in full
Ron Gleason nears retirement after leading The Score, WBBM Newsradio
The Latest
weHearYou_littleVillage_120822_digital_1_EventChorus_generic__1_.png
Meet the Sun-Times newsroom staff!
Talk to our new executive editor, Jennifer Kho, and six Sun-Times journalists at one of our community listening sessions.
By Jennifer Kho
 
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
CPS teacher fatally shot while driving in Chatham
Quentine Carradine, 49, was attacked in the 400 block of East 87th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Joliet West’s head coach Jeremy Kreiger talks to Jeremiah Fears, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr., right during a timeout as the Tigers play St. Rita.
High School Basketball
AP Illinois high school basketball rankings
The Associated Press rankings in boys and girls basketball.
By Associated Press
 
First Lady Jill Biden Host State Visit Media Preview
News
Behind the scenes: A peek at the decor, the menu at Biden state dinner for French President Macron
President Biden hosts his first state dinner on Thursday, for President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be attending. The Sun-Times has the delicious details.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Rick Rzeszutko, dressed as Santa Claus, sits in a sleigh at 900 North Michigan Shops. The men in red suits are in high demand and in short supply this season.
Metro/State
No no no: Santa in short supply this year
Veteran Santas say they’re busier than ever this year, thanks to post-COVID-19 celebrations, nostalgia and a need for escapism.
By Stefano Esposito
 