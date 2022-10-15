As NWSL playoffs begin, players’ ‘just want to do their job’

The state of the National Women’s Soccer League is dire after the release of an explosive report from former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates detailing the league’s failure to protect its players from systemic abuse.

Here in Chicago, according to the findings, Red Stars majority owner Arnim Whisler ignored reports of mental and emotional abuse at the hands of former coach Rory Dames. While he turned a blind eye, the players kept working, enduring abusive environments in which Dames allegedly called Black players thugs and others trailer trash in pursuit of their dreams in the NWSL.

Now, the players are tasked with once again putting their issues aside for a game as they make their seventh consecutive playoff appearance Sunday, playing the San Diego Wave on the road.

“Everyone is in a clearer state of mind right now, the clearest that we can be. [We] just want to do our job and get the win,” defender Arin Wright said.

The 150-plus-page report released on Oct. 3 exposed specific clubs and owners for having explicit knowledge of abuse that festered within their organizations. As a result, Whisler removed himself from a governance role within the NWSL board of governors and gave up operational control of the Red Stars.

The team’s board of directors voted to remove Whisler as chairman of the board a day later and said they would like to facilitate a sale of his shares in a timely process. Kim Vender Moffat was named chairwoman of the board in his place.

The players on the Red Stars released a joint statement on Monday calling for the removal of Whisler.

“The people that we’ve been wanting to see go for a bit are gone,” Wright said.

Whisler isn’t gone yet. He’s still the majority owner of the Red Stars until the board can successfully facilitate a sale.

The team has had ample communication with the board of directors, ownership and team staff about how the organization might move forward, including a sit-down meeting. They have had zero communication with Whisler.

Players have a list of priorities to work through to move the organization toward a successful future but they agreed with the board that those conversations will be tabled until the end of the season. The players want to focus on the playoffs. After all, as professional athletes, it’s what they are entitled to and should be free to do had they not been so utterly failed by individuals in power whose job was to protect them.

This time last year The Athletic reported allegations of sexual coercion and abuse by former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley. The NWSL playoffs, a time when the best performances in the game are on display, were marred by the league’s failure to protect its greatest asset — the players.

Once again the players will begin the playoffs asking the league for the bare minimum: protection and peace of mind to simply do their jobs.

“There’s even more behind this playoff match than there’s ever been before,” Wright said.