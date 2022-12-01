The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Ye drops plan to buy Parler, praises Hitler in Alex Jones interview

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West had been working on an acquisition of the right-leaning social media site.

By  Associated Press
   
Ye drops plan to buy Parler, praises Hitler in Alex Jones interview
merlin_109928113.jpg

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, attends a Los Angeles Lakers game in March.

Ashley Landis/AP

Ye is no longer buying right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday after the controversial rapper praised Adolf Hitler in an interview.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had offered to buy Parler in October. At the time, Ye and Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, said the acquisition would be completed in the last three months of the year. The sale price and other details were not disclosed.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” Parlement Technologies said in a statement Thursday. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Parler is a small platform in the emerging space of right-leaning, far-right and libertarian social apps that promise little to no content moderation that would weed out hate speech, racism and misinformation, among other objectionable content. None of the sites have come close to reaching mainstream status.

Parler launched in August 2018 but didn’t start picking up steam until 2020. It was kicked offline in January 2021 over its ties to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier that month. A month after the attack, Parler announced a relaunch but didn’t return to Google Play until September of this year.

Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks, including praising Nazi Germany in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday. “I see good things about Hitler,” Ye said during the livestreamed conversation.

Ye’s remarks led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him. The sportswear manufacturer has also launched an investigation into his conduct.

