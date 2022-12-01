The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Al Roker hospitalized again due to ‘some complications’ after blood clot issue

“Today” show co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced Thursday that Roker returned to the hospital and is in “very good” care.

By  USA TODAY
   
Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
Al Roker attends the 2022 Broadcasting &amp; Cable Hall of Fame at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The legendary NBC meteorologist has been readmitted to a hospital less than a week after being released for treatment of a blood clot in his lungs.

Al Roker is back in the hospital due to “complications” less than a week after being released during a blood clot scare. 

The longtime “Today” show meteorologist, 68, initially announced on Instagram Nov. 18 that he’d been hospitalized for some “medical whack-a-mole” after having a blood clot in his leg which traveled to his lungs. He was released from the hospital Thanksgiving Day and spent the holiday with family. 

“Today” show co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced Thursday that Roker returned to the hospital and is in “very good” care. 

“Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” Kotb said during the morning broadcast. “Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love and support and well wishes.” 

USA TODAY reached out to Roker’s reps for further details.

In previous years, Roker has been a staple of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with sideline interviews and funny commentary throughout the procession. His absence last week marked the first time he’s missed the parade in 27 years.

This year, NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer filled in for him while he recovered. Dreyer conducted interviews with stars including Jake Lacy (“A Friend of the Family” and “The White Lotus”) while colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Kotb hosted from a post near Macy’s flagship in New York’s Herald Square. 

Though Roker wasn’t present for the parade he still was there in spirit and called his colleagues during the holiday event. 

“Craig (Melvin) and I had a chance to FaceTime him from the parade and he gave us a big thumbs up,” Kotb said Thursday. 

Blood clots, or deep vein thrombosis, commonly occur in the leg but can also develop in the arm, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Part of the clot, called an embolus, can break off and travel to the lungs,” which can cut off blood flow to the lungs. 

Roker has sat at the “Today” show weather desk since 1996 and has been transparent about medical issues in the past. 

In 2020, Roker went public with his prostate cancer diagnosis in order to spotlight the number of men who are diagnosed with the disease. 

“If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease. And it’s why I wanted to take you along my journey, so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives.” he said. “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m gonna be OK.”

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, Morgan Hines

