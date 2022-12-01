Una mujer muere después de manejar su motocicleta por un bache

Una mujer murió después de manejar su motocicleta por un bache en el lado sur el lunes por la noche, según la Policía de Chicago.
La Voz AARP
Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.
Mónica Alcantar, de 54 años, conducía hacia el oeste en la cuadra 2000 al sur de Archer Avenue alrededor de las 5 p.m. cuando fue lanzada de la motocicleta y se golpeó la cabeza al caer, dijo la policía.
Alcantar fue declarada muerta en la escena.
Rev. Michael Pfleger reinstated at St. Sabina after review board clears him of latest sex abuse allegation
Man upset over TV news story fired guns at family, neighbors before being shot by police: prosecutors
The Latest
Dallas head coach Jason Kidd knew his team was in for it with a 9 p.m. tip on Friday, a 4 a.m. arrival into Chicago, and missing MVP-candidate Luka Doncic. The Bulls aided in that process, however, jumping on the visiting team right away, and never letting them breath in a record-setting performance for the franchise.
The Illini dropped their Big Ten home opener 74-59 on Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
An officer suffered a stab wound to the head and then shot the suspect during a call for help in the 9900 block of South Wentworth, Chicago police said.
The man, 32, was in an alley about 7 p.m. off the first block of West 105th Street when someone opened fire.