Sunday, December 11, 2022
La Voz Chicago

Una mujer muere después de manejar su motocicleta por un bache

Mónica Alcantar, de 54 años, conducía hacia el oeste en la cuadra 2000 al sur de Archer Avenue, según la policía.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Una mujer muere después de manejar su motocicleta por un bache
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file

Una mujer murió después de manejar su motocicleta por un bache en el lado sur el lunes por la noche, según la Policía de Chicago.

Mónica Alcantar, de 54 años, conducía hacia el oeste en la cuadra 2000 al sur de Archer Avenue alrededor de las 5 p.m. cuando fue lanzada de la motocicleta y se golpeó la cabeza al caer, dijo la policía.

Alcantar fue declarada muerta en la escena.

