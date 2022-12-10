The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Whooping crane, sandhill cranes, coyote question, snowy owls, Starved Rock SP

A whooping crane mixed with sandhill cranes in Indiana, a question on a thin coyote tail, heads up on snowy owls and the ranking of Starved Rock State Park are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A whooping crane mixed in with sandhill cranes in the area around Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana. Credit: Bill Peak

Bill Peak

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bill Peak found a whooping crane with sandhill cranes this week in the vicinity of Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area southeast of Valparaiso, Indiana. “This makes for six years straight they’ve been there,” he emailed.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

A coyote with a skimpy tail in Grayslake. Provided by Jane Franz

A coyote with a skimpy tail in Grayslake.

Provided by Jane Franz

Jane Franz emailed wondering about a coyote in their backyard in Grayslake multiple times and it had a skinny tail, not bushy, and wondered if had mange or was sick.

A: Stefanie Fitzsimons, district wildlife biologist, messaged, “It could be mange but it probably just got his tail caught in something. The rest of the animal looks ok, it seems.” That made me think how many times I’ve seen squirrels with their tails stripped.

BIG NUMBER

19: Ranking of Starved Rock State Park among state parks, according to a breakdown of online reviews, popularity and search data by Travel Lens, (travellens.co/americas-most-beautiful-state-parks/)

LAST WORD

“Keep your eyes peeled for snowy #owls in the coming weeks and months

Tweet by the Forest Preserve District of Will County last Saturday

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Dec. 13: Topwater expert, Wirth Baits’ Matt Wirth, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Stealth Tackle’s John Bette on terminal tackle, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Sunday, Dec. 11: Muzzleloader deer season ends

YOUTH HUNTING

Through Dec 31: Registration for youth (10-17) goose hunt, register for the drawing at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/YouthGooseHunt2023.aspx. The hunt is Jan. 16 in the Canton area. For questions, call (217) 785-8060.

