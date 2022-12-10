Whooping crane, sandhill cranes, coyote question, snowy owls, Starved Rock SP

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bill Peak found a whooping crane with sandhill cranes this week in the vicinity of Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area southeast of Valparaiso, Indiana. “This makes for six years straight they’ve been there,” he emailed.

DALE’S MAILBAG

A coyote with a skimpy tail in Grayslake. Provided by Jane Franz

Jane Franz emailed wondering about a coyote in their backyard in Grayslake multiple times and it had a skinny tail, not bushy, and wondered if had mange or was sick.

A: Stefanie Fitzsimons, district wildlife biologist, messaged, “It could be mange but it probably just got his tail caught in something. The rest of the animal looks ok, it seems.” That made me think how many times I’ve seen squirrels with their tails stripped.

BIG NUMBER

19: Ranking of Starved Rock State Park among state parks, according to a breakdown of online reviews, popularity and search data by Travel Lens, (travellens.co/americas-most-beautiful-state-parks/)

LAST WORD

“Keep your eyes peeled for snowy #owls in the coming weeks and months

Tweet by the Forest Preserve District of Will County last Saturday

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Dec. 13: Topwater expert, Wirth Baits’ Matt Wirth, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Stealth Tackle’s John Bette on terminal tackle, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Sunday, Dec. 11: Muzzleloader deer season ends

YOUTH HUNTING

Through Dec 31: Registration for youth (10-17) goose hunt, register for the drawing at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/YouthGooseHunt2023.aspx. The hunt is Jan. 16 in the Canton area. For questions, call (217) 785-8060.