Monday, April 29, 2024
Personal-best walleye comes from Heidecke Lake

Dave Strobel caught and released his personal-best walleye Thursday at Heidecke Lake.

By  Dale Bowman
   
fotw05-01-24walleyeheidecke.jpg

Dave Strobel holds his personal-best walleye, caught and released at Heidecke Lake on Thursday.

Provided by Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Dave Strobel caught and released his personal best walleye of 25 inches and 6.3 pounds Thursday at Heidecke Lake while fishing in Ken “Husker” O’Malley’s boat.

“The fish was caught hopping a Ned rig off the bottom with an ultralight,” O’Malley messaged. “A few good walleye were caught on this presentation before this beast came boat side.”

We’re definitely in or near prime time at Heidecke, the former cooling lake near Morris.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).

