The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Outdoors Sports

"Nothing like the spring woods!" in turkey hunting

Tony Farinella Jr. had a good morning opening day of Illinois’ second season for spring turkey in Jo Daviess County.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE "Nothing like the spring woods!" in turkey hunting
TOTW05-01-24Tony 24.5 lb Gobbler 042024RS.jpeg

Tony Farinella Jr. with his big tom turkey from the spring woods of Jo Daviess County.

Provided

Tony Farinella Jr. summed up spring turkey hunting when he emailed, “Nothing like the spring woods.”

“Birds were very vocal opening day of second season,” he emailed from Jo Daviess County. “Saw a nice tom enter a hayfield at 6:30 a.m. in full strut at about 120 yards. Watched him for over 30 minutes. Had two groups of hens walk towards him, but they turned at about 40 yards and kept feeding. I finally was able to get a shot.”

His tom weighed 24.5 pounds and had a 12-inch beard and 1-inch spurs.

Meanwhile, on the next ridge, his buddy Adam Funk bagged a 20-pound tom with a 10.5-inch beard at 6:13 a.m.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting for wild turkeys around Illinois outdoors and their stories (the stories matter as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside ), Instagram (@BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

Next Up In Outdoors
Personal-best walleye comes from Heidecke Lake
Chicago outdoors: From pileated woodpeckers to eastern milksnakes
How old are you in cicada years?
Whoops! Rare crane rescued in Wilmette, returned to Wisconsin
First bison babies of year born at Fermilab: ‘Calving season is the most rewarding time of the year’
Reaching into the art of Matt Mullady's outdoors experiences
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 30, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Shane Waldron
Bears
1st-and-10: Shane Waldron, your table is ready
With No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, proven weapons in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift and a touted rookie in Rome Odunze, it’s up to the Bears’ new offensive coordinator to make it work.
By Mark Potash
 
Cubs Mets Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Jameson Taillon matches Mets' Luis Severino in fierce pitching battle: 'I love pitching in New York'
The Cubs scratched out a 3-1 victory, thanks to Christopher Morel’s two-run home run in the ninth inning.
By Maddie Lee
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
FBI seeking suspect in Skokie bank robbery
At about 10:18 a.m. Monday, FBI agents responded to a reported robbery at the Chase Bank at 7941 Lincoln Ave. in Skokie. The suspect, who had demanded money and implied he had a gun, fled on a CTA bus, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sun_Times_files.png
Crime
Man killed after Belmont Cragin shooting
A man, 32, was near the sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Diversey Avenue just before 6 p.m. when someone approached him and shot him with a handgun, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he later died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 