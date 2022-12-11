The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 11, 2022
3 killed in fight outside Portage Park bar

Someone opened fire early Sunday near Central Avenue and School Street, striking four people.

Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said.

A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning.

Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said.

The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video, Brennan said. He did not say which of the two bars in the area the fight occurred. Several shell casings were recovered from the scene, he said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

