The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I’m stressed out by frequent calls from my mother

Only child’s phone rings many times a day with calls from her mom, a lonely widow, and she has come to dread them.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I’m stressed out by frequent calls from my mother
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am an only child and I love my mother. My father passed away after a short illness three years ago, leaving my mother a widow. My problem is, she calls me multiple times a day. I’m not one of those women whose mom is my best friend or someone who enjoys talking on the phone. If I don’t answer, she keeps calling back. She calls while I’m getting ready for work, on the way to work, at work or on the way home, etc.

I know I may regret it one day, but I don’t have the energy for all her daily calls, which are basically her asking me 50 questions. I don’t talk to my own grown children on a daily basis like she calls me. I have reached the point that I dread it and at times ignore her calls.

I have encouraged her to branch out — hang out with other widows, meet new friends or join groups, but because of COVID she’s hesitant. I don’t want to be ugly to her, but the more she does this, the more anxious I get. I have also asked her to just text me so I can respond when I’m available, but she says she just doesn’t think about that as an option.

She’s a very sweet woman, but she is stressing me out! Is it me or her? Please help me so I don’t ruin this relationship. As an only child, am I being selfish? — INUNDATED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR INUNDATED: It isn’t you, it’s her. Your mother is doing this because she feels lonely, anxious and vulnerable and may have forgotten how to socialize as an individual without your father. The COVID restrictions added to the problem because people were discouraged from hanging out in groups.

After three years, it is not selfish to create boundaries with her. Tell her you will speak to her once a day. Then screen your calls and talk with your mom when you aren’t stressed and have a few minutes to spend in conversation.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have visits from family several times a year. I don’t cook, at least not a lot — just simple meals for my husband and me. We are 72 and 69. Visiting family members want to cook and discuss the latest natural foods they have grown or used, and I’m left feeling like they expect the same from me. (We do occasionally take people to a nearby restaurant.)

It feels to me more like a “look what I’m doing” than casual conversation. Cooking, growing, etc. don’t impress me because I have been there, moved on and am no longer interested in the achievement. How do I deal with these people? — BEYOND IT IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR BEYOND IT: You are under no obligation to alter the way you cook to suit these visitors. When your relatives start cooking and “lecturing” about nutrition and gardening, consider changing the subject. Or, pop in some earbuds and listen to your favorite podcast or music. You may find that once they realize they have lost their audience, they’ll find something else to talk about.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man’s abrupt change to his will may signal elder abuse
Dear Abby: Teen has a girlfriend but longs to be with someone else
Dear Abby: I wish boyfriend hadn’t told me stranger’s slam
Dear Abby: I’m aghast as applicants keep phones on during job interview
Dear Abby: My wife is right to distrust woman I’m working with
Dear Abby: Boyfriend cheats over 20 times, so I might leave
The Latest
A rendering of the building planned for 130 N. Franklin St.
Chicago Enterprise
The Crowns hold out for a jewel on vacant downtown property
New plans floated for 130 N. Franklin St. maximize sun exposure for office dwellers who remain nervous about the pandemic, but a tenant still needs to sign on.
By David Roeder
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Robbie Beran had 20 points and 12 rebounds against Prairie View A&amp;M.
College Sports
Northwestern’s defense steps up in victory over Prairie View A&M
Northwestern’s defense held the Panthers scoreless over the final 3:26 and allowed just four points over the final 10 minutes.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Derrick Jones Jr.
Bulls
Bulls lose another heartbreaker and have only themselves to blame
It seemed like DeMar DeRozan would once again play hero, hitting three free throws in the overtime with less than a second left on the clock. Then AJ Griffin happened.
By Joe Cowley
 
IMG_1093.jpg
Chicago
‘Prayer is not enough.” Elected officials, community advocates issue call to action at vigil for victims of gun violence in Hyde Park
The event was one of a series of vigils held across the country for the 10th annual National Vigil for All Victims and Survivors of Gun Violence.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 